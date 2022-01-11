Looking for a laugh this morning? Well, you’re in luck, because we’ve got one for you.

Courtesy of CNN, no less:

Intrigued? Wait’ll you read more about it:

The report was written by the administration’s interagency scientific integrity task force and first obtained by CNN on Tuesday. It found that instances of political influence are relatively infrequent in federal policymaking, but — when they do occur — they tend to do the most damage in eroding the public’s trust in government.

The task force used the report to point to examples of when scientific integrity policies were undermined during the Trump administration, including in the administration’s response to the Hurricane Dorian map scandal and its push to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

“Although violations of scientific integrity are small in number compared to the magnitude of the Federal Government’s scientific enterprise, they can have an outsized, detrimental impact on decision-making and public trust in science,” the task force report notes. “As illustrated by high-profile cases, political intrusion into the conduct, management, communication, and use (or misuse) of science has a severe impact on public trust in Federal science.”

The Biden administration is very concerned about science-related policies being influenced by partisan politics. Very, very concerned.

See? We told you it was hilarious.

Trending

Seriously. A highly partisan Democratic administration is telling agencies how to avoid partisan influence.

You can’t make this stuff up.

That’s basically the Biden administration’s take-home message.

Snort.

You really have to laugh.

That would certainly be a good place to start.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationinfluenceJoe Bidenpartisanshippoliticssciencescientific integrity task force

Recommended Twitchy Video