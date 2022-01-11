Looking for a laugh this morning? Well, you’re in luck, because we’ve got one for you.

Courtesy of CNN, no less:

First on CNN: Biden administration tells federal agencies how to safeguard against political influence on science https://t.co/m1MEioVb2J — CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2022

Intrigued? Wait’ll you read more about it:

The report was written by the administration’s interagency scientific integrity task force and first obtained by CNN on Tuesday. It found that instances of political influence are relatively infrequent in federal policymaking, but — when they do occur — they tend to do the most damage in eroding the public’s trust in government. The task force used the report to point to examples of when scientific integrity policies were undermined during the Trump administration, including in the administration’s response to the Hurricane Dorian map scandal and its push to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. “Although violations of scientific integrity are small in number compared to the magnitude of the Federal Government’s scientific enterprise, they can have an outsized, detrimental impact on decision-making and public trust in science,” the task force report notes. “As illustrated by high-profile cases, political intrusion into the conduct, management, communication, and use (or misuse) of science has a severe impact on public trust in Federal science.”

The Biden administration is very concerned about science-related policies being influenced by partisan politics. Very, very concerned.

See? We told you it was hilarious.

Talk about a self-contradicting headline — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 11, 2022

Seriously. A highly partisan Democratic administration is telling agencies how to avoid partisan influence.

By providing political influence — Wayne Wilkinson III (@MakeshiftGhost) January 11, 2022

You can’t make this stuff up.

So the administration that politicized and rallied against vaccines when Trump was president, are now offering advice on how to not do that? Lmao ok. https://t.co/QZLjUFwZnz — ℂ𝕪𝕓𝕚𝕝 𝕎𝕣𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥  (@ProviderOfTruth) January 11, 2022

That’s basically the Biden administration’s take-home message.

Step 1. Root out the capitalist counter-revolutionaries who seek to undermine the Objective Truth that is the Telos of the People, the dialectical expression of which is The Party. Then the difficult part begins, scientifically speaking. https://t.co/DyW0xME7jR — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 11, 2022

Snort.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha [gasp] ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Mattphilbin (@Mattphilbin) January 11, 2022

You really have to laugh.

Will they admit to THEIR OWN POLITICAL INFLUENCE ON SCIENCE? You can't lecture us on this issue without being forthright and honest about your own missteps. https://t.co/EV0FPZVIGL — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 11, 2022

Might want to look in a mirror. https://t.co/WRZY9vWrsT — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) January 11, 2022

That would certainly be a good place to start.

Recommended Twitchy Video