If there’s one thing the Biden administration will not stand for, it’s calling the legitimacy of election results into question.

Well, maybe they’ll stand for it. If the election went in favor of a Republican.

NEW from me: VP Harris' new comms director said George W. Bush 'stole' election from Gore, was 'illegitimate'https://t.co/TNUIFfXP4i — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) January 10, 2022

Fox News’ Cameron Cawthorne reports:

Vice President Kamala Harris’ new communications director repeatedly wrote on Twitter that his former boss, Al Gore, won the 2000 presidential election and that George W. Bush was an “illegitimate” president. Jamal Simmons, a longtime Democratic operative and political analyst, was announced last week as the replacement for Ashley Etienne, who left the vice president’s office last month along with other staffers. Between 2012 and 2021, Simmons tweeted multiple times about how he believes Bush “stole” the election from Gore in 2000. Simmons, who was the deputy communications director for the Gore-Lieberman campaign, also called Bush’s first term “illegitimate.”

Well, gee. Isn’t this sort of talk dangerous? Toxic, even? It definitely doesn’t belong anywhere near the White House, that’s for sure!

Sounds like iNsUrReCtIoN to me — IndignantPatriot (@IndignantPatri1) January 10, 2022

INSURRECTION ALERT!!!! — Rich Flaherty (@RichFlaherty2) January 10, 2022

Why would Harris hire an insurrectionist? Where's the FBI on this? https://t.co/ogEaQYR41h — Captain LatAm (@TweetsJoaquin) January 10, 2022

Now, some people are defending Simmons by pointing out that Cawthorne’s article features tweets in which Simmons says that he still respects the office of the president.

The Trump vs Biden equivalency is wrong. Trump was an anti-Democratic huckster grifting the country while unleashing our demons. Biden is the #Democratic version of McCain – a good man I disagreed with. I thought W stole the 2000 elex but I still stood when he entered a room. https://t.co/d2xHkgvCZh — Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) January 21, 2021

But Simmons also still thinks the 2000 election was stolen from Al Gore, so his gestures of respect ultimately don’t mean a whole lot.

Thought this was treasonous or something. https://t.co/nISshJn4Cx — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 10, 2022

I was reliably told that the questioning of election results is a grave threat to democracy https://t.co/wjHnEv3Miy — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 10, 2022

*Some restrictions may apply.

“It’s ok only when we do it” https://t.co/zIYh4H2dPN — King Nolan (@nolan_szn) January 10, 2022

