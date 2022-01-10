If there’s one thing the Biden administration will not stand for, it’s calling the legitimacy of election results into question.

Well, maybe they’ll stand for it. If the election went in favor of a Republican.

Fox News’ Cameron Cawthorne reports:

Vice President Kamala Harris’ new communications director repeatedly wrote on Twitter that his former boss, Al Gore, won the 2000 presidential election and that George W. Bush was an “illegitimate” president.

Jamal Simmons, a longtime Democratic operative and political analyst, was announced last week as the replacement for Ashley Etienne, who left the vice president’s office last month along with other staffers.

Between 2012 and 2021, Simmons tweeted multiple times about how he believes Bush “stole” the election from Gore in 2000. Simmons, who was the deputy communications director for the Gore-Lieberman campaign, also called Bush’s first term “illegitimate.”

Well, gee. Isn’t this sort of talk dangerous? Toxic, even? It definitely doesn’t belong anywhere near the White House, that’s for sure!

Now, some people are defending Simmons by pointing out that Cawthorne’s article features tweets in which Simmons says that he still respects the office of the president.

But Simmons also still thinks the 2000 election was stolen from Al Gore, so his gestures of respect ultimately don’t mean a whole lot.

*Some restrictions may apply.

