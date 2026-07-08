Ditching Democracy: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN Hosts Dems Picking Power Over People to...
Scare Tactics: MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Agreed With Graham Platner That ‘Scandals’ Were...
Totally Hitlarious: Chris Murphy Worries About Dem Party’s Credibility If Platner Isn’t Pr...
VIP
Bernie’s Journey: A Vast Distance Separates Sanders’ Reactions to Brett Kavanaugh and...
VIP
The Odyssey Backlash Is 'Transphobia and Racism' Under the Guise of Historical Accuracy
Old Audio Casts Doubts on Abdul El-Sayed’s Claim He Never Called to Defund...
VIP
Pearl-Clutching Grifters: Bulwark's Fake Platner Skepticism Exposed
Politico Correspondent Clarifies How Graham Platner Is Not ‘DSA-Backed’
After Latest Platner Scandal, Bill Kristol Notes the GOP Nominated Ken Paxton
Hot Take: If Platner Was Blackout Drunk, How Do We Know She Didn’t...
Sunny Hostin’s 'Vote Blue No Matter Who' Brain Rot: Ride or Die for...
NYT Columnist Charles Blow Defends Platner Staying in the Race, Citing Donald Trump,...
Jill Filipovic Praises Dems for Discovering Sex Pests Are Bad — Just as...
‘I Believe Jenny’: MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Now Believes a Woman

Caught Red-Handed: Texas Hospital Behind Billboards Selling Birth Tourism on Mexico Border

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero, File

A Texas hospital has admitted they are behind the billboards advertising birth tourism packages on the border of Mexico.

Advertisement

They say the billboards have been taken down and they did not intend them to advertise birth tourism services. 

As he should.

Boom! It's clear they expected foreigners to call and ask about the packages because otherwise why would they need the country code? Oops!

Right out in the open.

That seems pretty cut and dry.

Recommended

Ditching Democracy: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN Hosts Dems Picking Power Over People to Replace Platner
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It's nice to see elected officials actually doing something to protect American borders and ensure laws are enforced.

There is no misunderstanding at all. They are just upset they got caught. 

Thanks, Obama.

Advertisement

Other countries (like Sweden) require 'anchor babies' to prove a connection to Sweden at age 22 before being granted citizenship. They need to have lived in Sweden for some time during their youth and have significant ties to the country. That would be a good start. Something has to give. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DHS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ditching Democracy: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN Hosts Dems Picking Power Over People to Replace Platner
Warren Squire
Scare Tactics: MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Agreed With Graham Platner That ‘Scandals’ Were Plot to Force Him Out
Warren Squire
Totally Hitlarious: Chris Murphy Worries About Dem Party’s Credibility If Platner Isn’t Properly Replaced
Warren Squire
Dulling Her Sparkle: Congressman to File Articles of Impeachment Against Biden Activist Judge
Grateful Calvin
He DELETED It! LOL! Stephen King Tries Backpedaling on Graham Platner Support but X Says OH, HELL NO
Sam J.
Clickbait RAG The Daily Beast Runs Sleazy Hit Piece Claiming Brandon Gill Hid His Indian Wife and HOOBOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ditching Democracy: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN Hosts Dems Picking Power Over People to Replace Platner Warren Squire
Advertisement