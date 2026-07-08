Caught Red-Handed: Texas Hospital Behind Billboards Selling Birth Tourism on Mexico Border

A Texas hospital has admitted they are behind the billboards advertising birth tourism packages on the border of Mexico.

NEW: A Texas hospital confirms to Fox News its behind billboards at the U.S.-Mexico border advertising childbirth services and encouraging expectant mothers to give birth in Texas. The Spanish-language billboards directed people to go to “https://t.co/PKDz8a5erM.”



The… pic.twitter.com/V2U7rdev7C — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) July 7, 2026

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They say the billboards have been taken down and they did not intend them to advertise birth tourism services.

@GregAbbott_TX said he is directing Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to investigate the hospital for any violations of state law and contractual obligations. In a statement he said, “American citizenship is not for sale and Texas will not permit our healthcare… — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) July 7, 2026

As he should.

Putting the country code “001” on the billboard is DAMNING.



They KNEW they were advertising to foreigners to have their anchor babies in their hospital.



This is criminal activity. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 7, 2026

Boom! It's clear they expected foreigners to call and ask about the packages because otherwise why would they need the country code? Oops!

Tantamount to aiding and abetting an enemy invasion — David Arcano (@david_arcano) July 7, 2026

Right out in the open.

That seems pretty cut and dry.

Thank you, @MayraFlores4TX for taking this picture yourself and exposing what’s really going on at the border. Hospitals advertising cheap “birth packages” to women in Mexico while charging Americans $20k+? This is birth tourism on full display. https://t.co/FjV5VYlFbZ — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) July 8, 2026

It's nice to see elected officials actually doing something to protect American borders and ensure laws are enforced.

Unintended misunderstanding? I think that means we got caught and decided to stop this marketing because we look like the greedy, money hungry, anti American people that we are and we don’t want people knowing that. — Human Trafficking Training Center (@HTTCtraining) July 7, 2026

There is no misunderstanding at all. They are just upset they got caught.

Imagine being an American with a super high monthly premium and deductible, knowing your local Texas hospital billed your insurance 60k+ for a natural birth, paying 8k out of pocket and then you see this. I don’t have to imagine… — Nikki Darling (@AnarchoDarling) July 7, 2026

Thanks, Obama.

This is exactly why SCOTUS got birthright citizenship wrong.

Hospitals openly advertising cheap “birth packages” to foreigners right on the border so their kids get automatic US citizenship?

It’s a magnet for abuse and turns citizenship into a commodity. Time to fix this loophole… https://t.co/kU7PwdJvtn — 🦅 Eagle Wings 🦅 (@CRRJA5) July 7, 2026

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Other countries (like Sweden) require 'anchor babies' to prove a connection to Sweden at age 22 before being granted citizenship. They need to have lived in Sweden for some time during their youth and have significant ties to the country. That would be a good start. Something has to give.

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