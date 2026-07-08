Maine Dems Learn the Hard Way: You Can’t Ghost Graham Platner When He Refuses to Vacate the Throne

It appears the Maine Democrat Party is less than thrilled with Graham Platner and his team as of now.

Update from Maine Democratic Party Executive Director Devon Murphy-Anderson on the Maine Senate race. pic.twitter.com/Jzj9ofinU8 — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) July 8, 2026

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🚨The executive director of the Maine Democratic Party says that Platner's team has "repeatedly" reached out to them to try to dictate the process by which his replacement his chosen.



"We have repeatedly reiterated to Graham Platner's team that they have no role in determining… https://t.co/p8BmSszqcP — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 8, 2026

They clearly want Platner to drop out of the race, and he is refusing to drop out of the race unless he's permitted to choose his replacement. The Maine Dem Party said he doesn't get to make that demand so he's basically giving them the finger and refusing to drop out.

Maine law says they can't just replace him. He has to voluntarily drop out.

Wow good for her. https://t.co/QT3LUIZ3Tw — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 8, 2026

It only took a Nazi tattoo, comments about women deserving their own rapes, lies about how he financed his home, lies about his 'Oyster Business', weird comments about his fetish in porta-potties, claims he abused an intimate partner, a fantasy about raping someone who breaks in his home, sexting women while he was married (along with a hostage video by his wife) and finally allegations of date rape, but yes, 'good for her'. Oh, then there was the social media account on a well known app used by child predators where his account photo was him in a towel, but whatever.

It looks like the reports about him trying to make his departure conditional on him getting to choose his successor are true. Utterly embarrassing behavior on his part that could turn this into an even bigger disaster for his supposed movement. https://t.co/7bn2tmKdvv — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) July 8, 2026

A man who has allegedly been aggressive with at least three intimate partners has a temper and behaves badly? That's shocking.

Okay so negotiations between Platner and the state party have clearly fallen apart https://t.co/eIGJjQJnP1 — Anthony Emerson❤️🌲🦞🇾🇪🌹 (@AnthonyMEmerson) July 8, 2026

It's not looking good. To be fair, Platner doesn't seem great at relationships.

A lot of the democracy party coming out and trying to dump candidates who won elections. https://t.co/A49K6zpkmX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2026

It's how they dealt with Joe Biden, after all.

Too late. You invited the vampire into your house. It gets uglier from here. https://t.co/kAGiPkQr24 — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 8, 2026

What's that saying about 'laying down with dogs and getting fleas'?

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Now that I've considered this some more maybe this is the party telling Platner/Katz to stop reaching out to them and just get lost because they won't be held hostage.



Then it becomes a game of chicken. https://t.co/eIGJjQJnP1 — Anthony Emerson❤️🌲🦞🇾🇪🌹 (@AnthonyMEmerson) July 8, 2026

Technically, they need Platner to play ball with them because he has to be the one to drop out.

LOL your primary was like 2 weeks ago. The voters chose Graham and are getting him whether they still want it or not. Which is sort of his thing. — Magills (@magills_) July 8, 2026

Touche.





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