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Maine Dems Learn the Hard Way: You Can’t Ghost Graham Platner When He Refuses to Vacate the Throne

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on July 08, 2026
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It appears the Maine Democrat Party is less than thrilled with Graham Platner and his team as of now.

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They clearly want Platner to drop out of the race, and he is refusing to drop out of the race unless he's permitted to choose his replacement. The Maine Dem Party said he doesn't get to make that demand so he's basically giving them the finger and refusing to drop out.

Maine law says they can't just replace him. He has to voluntarily drop out. 

It only took a Nazi tattoo, comments about women deserving their own rapes, lies about how he financed his home, lies about his 'Oyster Business', weird comments about his fetish in porta-potties, claims he abused an intimate partner, a fantasy about raping someone who breaks in his home, sexting women while he was married (along with a hostage video by his wife) and finally allegations of date rape, but yes, 'good for her'. Oh, then there was the social media account on a well known app used by child predators where his account photo was him in a towel, but whatever. 

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A man who has allegedly been aggressive with at least three intimate partners has a temper and behaves badly? That's shocking. 

It's not looking good. To be fair, Platner doesn't seem great at relationships.

It's how they dealt with Joe Biden, after all.

What's that saying about 'laying down with dogs and getting fleas'?

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Technically, they need Platner to play ball with them because he has to be the one to drop out.

Touche.


 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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