Yesterday, Dr. Leana Wen tweeted something pretty remarkable:

Striking quote from @PedsDanny on @AC360: "Closure of public schools is the biggest public health failure of our lifetime. Why do we want to do that again?" Schools remain one of the safest places for children from a #covid19 transmission standpoint. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 5, 2022

It certainly is a striking quote. Striking because it’s true.

Welcome to the party, doc. Nice of you to join us. Twitchy staple @politicalmath has a message for you and for everyone else who only recently realized that keeping kids out of school does all sorts of short- and long-term damage:

To see this from Leana Wen is causing me some kind of PTSD This time last year, I was *begging* for any kind of in-person school for my kids, who had not seen their school friends or teachers in 9 months I got mockery as my reward https://t.co/P5TKws7DHW — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 5, 2022

Tell us how you really feel, PoliMath.

Seriously, though, he’s absolutely right to be furious. Every parent or children’s advocate who has argued that school shutdowns and long-term remote learning have hurt our kids should feel vindicated right now. How pathetic that liberals at large are only just now beginning to change their minds because they’ve seen how their terrible policies are polling.

lotta people out here seem to forget how badly children were treated (in many cases still are) and how recently that happened It was not even 12 months ago when zero kids in my school district were going on month 10 of fully remote school — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 5, 2022

I had to jump my neighbor's car b/c she's a single mom and couldn't leave her house for months b/c there was no childcare for "non-essential" workers & no school. We delivered her groceries for months b/c she couldn't hire a babysitter. Do y'all really not remember that? — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 5, 2022

Clearly some people don’t remember it at all. Either because they never had to deal with it or because they frankly don’t give a damn:

Sir, this is an IKEA meatballs food truck. pic.twitter.com/YNfqR5kB5i — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) January 5, 2022

lol, you thought that was gonna do numbers, didn't you? — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 5, 2022

I don't tweet for the impressions, champ. — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) January 5, 2022

You certainly don't tweet to show off your wit — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 5, 2022

Clearly.

There are exactly zero people on this website who frustrate *all* ideological factions as regularly as I do. If I was after the numbers I'd simply pose as a reasonable skeptic while parroting lazy contrarianism all day like others do to great fanfare. https://t.co/0rVKz3pZQ1 — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) January 5, 2022

So you’d do exactly what you’ve been doing then, Berny.

Something that my initial dunk unfortunately obscured is that I think it's absolutely justified to be angry at the school closures. I simply thought Poli's reaction to some guy on Anderson Cooper, a guy who was essentially agreeing with him, was a bit extra. — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) January 5, 2022

We won’t speak for @politicalmath — he doesn’t need us to speak for him — but we feel pretty confident in saying that it’s not the words themselves that he’s reacting to, but rather the treatment of these words by the Left as some sort of revelation when it’s a truth parents have been shouting from the rooftops only to be shot down over and over again by morally superior politicians and media figures. PoliMath is absolutely right to be pissed off. We’re right there with him.

How dare I express anger about this Now that schools are getting cancelled again, can't we all remember how nice it was to stay in our pajamas all day? Man, that pandemic sure was great for our chattering class. Let's bring it back!https://t.co/V6uUCL4Qiy — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 5, 2022

Congratulations, Berny, on looking like a callous jackass.

Some real Bethany Mandel energy right there. https://t.co/rnhPBZPde2 — Duncan Patrick (@doughnutduncan) January 5, 2022

Is that supposed to be an insult? Because it’s not. Not even a little bit.

We need more PoliMaths and Bethany Mandels in society. Berny Belvederes are basically useless.

