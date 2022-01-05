Contra many nasty libs, Bethany Mandel is no grandma killer.

But that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t still know how to slay, y’all.

And that’s exactly what she did yesterday during a public health hearing with the Montgomery County Council:

My county @MoCoCouncilMD heard some thoughts from me today about their desire to continue our indoor mask mandate indefinitely. They’ll continue to hear from me until life here is back to normal. pic.twitter.com/Ro74Ii7v4w — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 4, 2022

YALL – I just realized @bethanyshondark cut off the end of her video earlier and left off the best part! 😂 (wouldn’t wanna be Hans) pic.twitter.com/NXChaaQCA8 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 5, 2022

We wouldn’t wanna be any of those people. Damn, guys. One place you never want to find yourself is on the receiving end of Bethany Mandel’s wrath.

Drag them all, queen. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) January 4, 2022

Drag them she did. And she didn’t even break a sweat.

Ha!

When I grow up I want to be as baller as you 🤣😭😭 — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) January 4, 2022

Seems like a pretty worthwhile goal.

FYI:

You can join Revive MoCo here: https://t.co/CyxW5lFDN5 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 4, 2022

