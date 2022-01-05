Another day, another stupid AOC take. Seriously, she never seems to run out of them. She’s like the Energizer Bunny of hot takes.

Incoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave a press conference yesterday:

Eric Adams just said “Low skill workers like cooks, messengers and Dunkin’ Donuts employees don’t have the academic skills to sit in a corner office” pic.twitter.com/KaoY9MNZ8J — Achmat X (@AchmatX) January 4, 2022

AOC took one look at that, saw a golden opportunity, and decided to seize the hell out of it:

The suggestion that any job is “low skill” is a myth perpetuated by wealthy interests to justify inhumane working conditions, little/no healthcare, and low wages. Plus being a waitress has made me and many others *better* at our jobs than those who’ve never known that life. https://t.co/dhkhBwyNWK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2022

OK, so before we get into the substance (or lack thereof) of what she said, we need to point out something important:

This is distorting what Eric Adams clearly meant—he wasn’t dumping on workers, but saying that the city needs office workers to come to their offices to create the business necessary for cooks etc, who can’t work remotely, to keep their jobs. https://t.co/CInVML0vmX — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 5, 2022

AOC is sharing this widely out-of-context tweet. Here's the longer version where he's making the point that these workers don't have the luxury of WFH like office workers do.https://t.co/BljNJB2z8K https://t.co/xlkAFzI5eF — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 5, 2022

Watch:

Reporter: Many workers don’t feel safe going back to work and employers want to delay back to office. Adams: pic.twitter.com/qthAGKHZOf — Achmat X (@AchmatX) January 4, 2022

So AOC either purposely left out the context of Adams’ remarks, or she wasn’t aware of what he’d actually said. Given her penchant for both lying and ignorance, we could see it being either or, or a combination of both.

Now, back to what she said:

The suggestion that any job is “low skill” is a myth perpetuated by wealthy interests to justify inhumane working conditions, little/no healthcare, and low wages. Plus being a waitress has made me and many others *better* at our jobs than those who’ve never known that life. https://t.co/dhkhBwyNWK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2022

That is just an amazing tweet. We’re genuinely impressed that AOC has managed to extract a six-figure salary out of the three brain cells that she’s playing with. Is that a skill? Surely that’s a skill, right?

You have a really low skill job — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) January 5, 2022

She certainly makes it look that way.

Indeed, a short order cook definitely has the same set of skills a Doctor does. Said cook should probably earn more money now that I think of it. https://t.co/0k6U7VutUQ — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) January 5, 2022

That’s sarcasm, in case you couldn’t tell.

I've been waiter, janitor, pizza deliverer, car salesman, Marine, graphic designer, writer/editor. All jobs require work, dedication, effort, but some are low skill jobs. Which doesn't mean low skill person. Or low intelligence, low value person. And I think y'all know that. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 5, 2022

We know it. AOC clearly does not.

I was a cashier at Best Buy. Please list the skills I needed for this job. https://t.co/3KAOoLQTTD — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) January 5, 2022

One of my first jobs was flipping burgers at Burger King. I'm confident enough in saying that was "low skill". And no @AOC, I don't want to date you. https://t.co/AoKboqpo9t — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) January 5, 2022

When I was 14 I worked at a bottle return sorting beer and soda cans. It was definitely a low skilled job. And no, I don't want to date you. https://t.co/PAw75ce6fF — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 5, 2022

Nice virtue signal but it doesn’t change what “low skill” means. Many jobs are low skill. You’re not helping people by lying to them https://t.co/nEFFtkEqyG — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) January 5, 2022

Fitting, seeing as AOC isn’t actually interested in helping anyone. Other than herself, of course.

And that’s ironic, as she does herself fewer and fewer favors every time she opens her mouth.

"Low skill" just means anyone can be trained for the job with relative ease and the worker is replaceable with any other relatively easily. This is a real thing, acknowledge reality, please. https://t.co/vy9saQbgNv — The Omni Liberal (@TheOmniLiberal) January 5, 2022

“Low skill” is not a synonym for “without value.” Useless word games. — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) January 5, 2022

People are equal – output is not. It's only the devout leftist like you who equates humans based on economic output. And you do it before they're even born. https://t.co/q2liq7gCr1 — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) January 5, 2022

This is pretty simple, the person behind the counter at McDonald's can be replaced much easier than the person performing brain surgery. There's no shame in saying this, unless you're an illiterate asshole. One has a higher set of skills, denying this is ludicrous. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) January 5, 2022

Yep.

By the way:

In what way has waitressing prepared you for the job of Congresswoman? That is a serious question, cuz I'm dying to know. https://t.co/dw2dj4mwks — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 5, 2022

We’re morbidly curious as well.

You’re *better* at your job now? How low was the bar? https://t.co/68fPIqyog9 — Utterly Purple (@DefiantlyFree) January 5, 2022

We can only speculate.

A Boston University econ degree isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on, apparently https://t.co/HFdRuGY79X — The H2 (@TheH2) January 5, 2022

Jeebus, what a dumb ass. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) January 5, 2022

