Former First Lady Melania Trump is auctioning off some items, with some of the proceeds going toward foster children.

Melania Trump today is auctioning off the hat she wore when she met French President Macron. Autographed. “A portion of the proceeds” to charity. pic.twitter.com/YV9vrocVi5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 4, 2022

We can certainly sit here and debate the optics of “a portion of the proceeds will support children,” but one thing that shouldn’t be up for debate is that Rick Wilson is a flaming POS:

She's a few months from an OnlyFans. https://t.co/Iwrv7q1gGt — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 4, 2022

Get it? Because porn! Because Melania Trump is basically a porn star, whoring herself out for money!

Rick’s hilarious, isn’t he?

Are you sure she doesn’t already have one?? https://t.co/WIMwcJa38j — Kells O'Davison (@bladezone8323) January 4, 2022

A Two bit whore was never a great choice for First Lady – but at least she’s resourceful https://t.co/JkW9UIgpSp — momof4 #resist 🌊🌊✝️♥️🇺🇸🌊🌊#resister #wtp2020 (@momsresistnow) January 4, 2022

That’s right, you guys stick it to those classless Trumps!

LOL grifters gonna grift https://t.co/NxEV6MIaU9 — Robyn, aka sunsong23 (@WPCelebration) January 4, 2022

Grifters have to grift https://t.co/VWFJFnruPI — EA (@Tedward3870) January 4, 2022

They certainly do. But enough about Rick Wilson and his Lincoln Project cronies. We’re still waiting to hear what portion of people’s donations to the Lincoln Project actually goes toward the Lincoln Project’s stated purpose as opposed to the portion that goes into Rick Wilson et al.’s bank accounts.

We’re still waiting for Rick Wilson and his Lincoln Project cronies to demonstrate that they’re actually better than the worst things they claim the Trump family is all about.

These people are worse than Trump. https://t.co/vSu6dVmJBU — JimmEEE (@EEElverhoy) January 4, 2022

