Yesterday, Glenn Greenwald shredded the New Yorker for staff writer Evan Osnos’ dumb hit on Dan Bongino.

The @NewYorker profile of Dan Bongino by CNN's @eosnos is so predictable you could write it yourself without reading it. It *laments* that the new online/media ecosystem Bongino uses is built to prevent censors like Media Matters from banning ideas — as if that's a bad thing. pic.twitter.com/AaZvRwDBFQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 28, 2021

You don’t even have to be a Bongino apologist or fan to recognize Osnos’ and the New Yorkers’ hackery.

And you don’t have to be a Glenn Greenwald apologist or fan to recognize when he absolutely nails it:

The New Yorker and The Atlantic were the two mainstream magazines that did the most to help convince Americans that Saddam had WMDs. They're the two that were the most fanatical about Russiagate conspiracies. Now they'll lead on Iran and the bomb (Jeffrey Goldberg has for years): https://t.co/C11qjBd4cr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 29, 2021

Whenever there's an insane, unhinged, deranged conspiracy pushed by the CIA and the other US security services, you can be sure that The Atlantic and the New Yorker will be in the lead endorsing and ratifying it. That's one of their primary functions. pic.twitter.com/my89nuR4Np — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 29, 2021

And about that “Trump, Putin, and the New Cold War” piece:

So revealing: the same CNN writer who wrote yesterday's predictable @NewYorker attack on Dan Bongino — @eosnos — which accused Bongino of profiting by spreading unhinged conspiracy theories, was the lead writer of the @NewYorker cover story depicting Putin in control of the WH. pic.twitter.com/bLvojdoRu2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 29, 2021

Isn’t that interesting?

And they wonder why I call it #BlueAnon 🤷 pic.twitter.com/Osrt6twUNm — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) December 29, 2021

My favorite line from this article was this promo for the Steele dossier: "'They are continuing to chase down stuff from the dossier, and, at its core, a lot of it is bearing out,' an intelligence official said." How did that @NewYorker claim bear out? pic.twitter.com/0uI7fWlYiE — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) December 29, 2021

About as well as most of the New Yorker’s stuff tends to pan out.

The other attack on Bongino by @eosnos was that Bongino only speaks to a like-minded, ideologically homogenous audience. Meanwhile, Osnos spent all day re-tweeting praise of his article exclusively from Dem partisans. Do you see how they always accuse others of what they are? pic.twitter.com/MfIcew3tVa — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 29, 2021

We see it. And anyone who doesn’t is being willfully blind.

We need to remember that. — ZeroSafetyRating (@JR_McKinney_) December 29, 2021

