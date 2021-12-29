Yesterday, Glenn Greenwald shredded the New Yorker for staff writer Evan Osnos’ dumb hit on Dan Bongino.

You don’t even have to be a Bongino apologist or fan to recognize Osnos’ and the New Yorkers’ hackery.

And you don’t have to be a Glenn Greenwald apologist or fan to recognize when he absolutely nails it:

And about that “Trump, Putin, and the New Cold War” piece:

Isn’t that interesting?

About as well as most of the New Yorker’s stuff tends to pan out.

We see it. And anyone who doesn’t is being willfully blind.

