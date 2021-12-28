Taylor Lorenz has managed to parlay an obsession with kids these days and their social media into a sweet gig as an extremely online bully and New York Times tech reporter.

Because in America, you can do things like that. Even in this, our “trash country”:

Looks like @nytimes reporter Taylor Lorenz thinks America is a “trash country” pic.twitter.com/HZXNNHmhtd — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 28, 2021

It certainly didn’t take a global pandemic to help us realize that Taylor Lorenz is a trash person; we’ve known for quite a while.

I defy her to name another country where someone as unqualified as her would achieve her levels of success — FloGrown82 (@FGrown21) December 28, 2021

The health care system in America is far from perfect — no thanks to government “fixes.” But “free healthcare” isn’t the solution to our problems.

And as trash countries go, we’re not really in the running.

Im sure she’d argue hospitals shouldn’t treat the unvaccinated and not understand the hypocrisy — lol (@613spades) December 28, 2021

Probably. So many of the “health care is a human right” people also think unvaccinated COVID patients don’t deserve medical treatment.

Plenty of other countries she could pick to immigrate to. https://t.co/KmSrjC2DEs — Julie R. (@thevaliumsofa) December 28, 2021

Perhaps Taylor would be more comfortable in, say, Switzerland, seeing as she’s already pretty familiar with it:

It's no Swiss boarding school. — Magnifico-o-o-o-o! 🪤 (@MagnificoIX) December 28, 2021

If Switzerland’s too far, there’s always Canada.

Pretty sure they do!

Despising America is like a requirement on a NYT application https://t.co/sHBMgGU96g — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 28, 2021

And speaking of the New York Times …

It's pretty telling when Don McNeil is out writing extensive posts about Omicron and variant surges on his personal medium while the NY Times star is complaining on Instagram stories. https://t.co/SfdZaRpYhn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2021

Here you go:

Anyway, some good information here. https://t.co/PEVBFJkuN7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2021

