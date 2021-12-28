In case you missed it, the CDC has revised its isolation and quarantine guidance:

They’ve shortened it from 10 days to 5:

Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others. The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after. Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.

Additionally, CDC is updating the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19. For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days. Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure. Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.  For all those exposed, best practice would also include a test for SARS-CoV-2 at day 5 after exposure. If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.

How magnanimous of them. And scientific AF:

Still, we suppose that the new guidance is a sign of progress. At least for now. Not that we’re prepared to be high-fiving the CDC over any of it.

Trending

It certainly doesn’t appear to be actual science that’s guiding the CDC’s guidances. So where are they actually getting this stuff?

Twitchy staple @politicalmath has a theory:

It may not be flattering, but that doesn’t mean it’s not extremely plausible.

The truth hurts.

At this point, the CDC doesn’t deserve anyone’s charity. They certainly don’t deserve the benefit of anyone’s doubt.

Don’t worry; we will.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @politicalmathBiden administrationCDCCOVIDCOVID19isolationJoe BidenNorthOmicronquarantineSouthunvaccinatedvaccinatedvaccine

Recommended Twitchy Video