Yesterday, Pulitzer Prizewinning “1619 Project” architect Nikole Hannah-Jones explained on “Meet the Press” that parents really shouldn’t have a say in their kids’ educations.

"I don’t really understand this idea that parents should decide what’s being taught," @nhannahjones said on Meet the Press. "We send our children to school because we want them to be taught by people who have expertise in the subject area." https://t.co/pWkEQ581l4 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 26, 2021

Not sure what Nikole Hannah-Jones would know about expertise, seeing as rewrote history based on false information she fished out of her own rectum.

But feel free to give her a listen, if for nothing else than to giggle and roll your eyes at her BS:

Nikole Hannah-Jones: Parents shouldn't be in charge of their kids' schooling: "I don't really understand this idea that parents should decide what's being taught. I'm not a professional educator. I don't have a degree in social studies." Yet she wants the 1619 Project in schools. pic.twitter.com/UAjFTCvVmg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 26, 2021

And Nikole Hannah-Jones certainly has no expertise in the subject of America’s founding. Her only expertise is in tricking and guilting gullible and self-loathing liberals into taking her seriously.

This is just too easy. The desperation of disliking me so much that it forces you to argue that you don’t want your children to be taught by people with subject-matter expertise. https://t.co/RAwLIX84lJ — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 27, 2021

Disliking Nikole Hannah-Jones doesn’t require any desperation on our part. She makes it easy for us, with her self-aggrandizement and commitment to being wrong about everything.

Hilarious to pretend that parents wanting a basic say in kids’ education is the same as “not wanting them taught by people with subject-matter expertise.” This started largely because people WITHOUT subject matter expertise (like NHJ) were writing school curriculum. https://t.co/nX7N4TU1Ub — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 27, 2021

You don’t need to be a professional educator. This is a lie parents have been sold and thanks to COVID and distance learning, they aren’t buying it anymore. https://t.co/ssHOVa0Cin — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 27, 2021

And speaking of not buying things anymore, it seems that Nikole Hannah-Jones is no longer buying her precious “1619 Project” anymore.

Now she is calling the original 1619 project — which won a Pulitzer Prize — an “unrevised work” pic.twitter.com/xms8ku7ISK — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 27, 2021

Weirdly enough, she deleted that tweet. Not quickly enough, but at least she tried, bless her.

Dude, she's saying dragging up stale criticisms 2.5 years after it was written and hasn't been revised is just being petty. I'm sure you're not a racist, though. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) December 27, 2021

Is @KellyScaletta actually attempting to make the case that Jon Levine is a racist for calling Nikole Hannah-Jones out for rewriting her own history? Because Hannah-Jones’ stans — like Hannah-Jones herself — are going to have to come up with better rebuttals than the “You’re a Racist” card.

What part of the criticism is stale? I had no idea it was considered ‘unrevised’ they published it and vociferously defended it before making minor tweaks, a non apology apology and insulting everyone who questioned it as… well, you also implied that part yourself. — revb (@phamnuwen2) December 27, 2021

Exactly. When the New York Times published the “1619 Project” as a seminal historical work by a uniquely gifted journalist, they didn’t do so with a disclaimer stating that Hannah-Jones’ work was “unrevised.” They framed it as a comprehensive and authoritative piece of historical scholarship. They only admitted to there being flaws when even left-wing historians called them and Hannah-Jones out. And they’re still standing behind the overall work.

The original??? Tf she mean — Juan Vitolini Paulnisky Freeman Gustav XI (@Notgoingsane) December 27, 2021

She means that she knows her work was misrepresented as credible from the get-go.

The 1619 project was fiction, masquerading as history. — Afewcrayonsshort (@afewcrayons) December 27, 2021

Nikole Hannah-Jones rewrote American history, so it follows that she has absolutely zero qualms when it comes to rewriting the past few years of her dubious career. She knows she made up the “1619 Project” and she’s once again pretending that neither she nor the New York Times ever tried to represent her work as complete.

She’s now repackaging her bogus history with revisionist history. https://t.co/Uz8OLwxtNG — Lemuel Malone (@freddy_farts) December 27, 2021

What can she say? Historical revisionism is a hard habit to break. Especially when you’ve been lying for as long as Nikole Hannah-Jones has.

WTF would she know about “academic practice”. She’s a con artist. https://t.co/YqpJCRF7Fc — C.K. Dexter Haven (@CKDexterHaven15) December 27, 2021

A con artist, through and through.

Guess they should give the Pulitzer back. https://t.co/M97aePTO5X — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 27, 2021

Honestly, it doesn’t even matter at this point.

The Pulitzer Prize is a joke. If the NY Times and WaPo can get them for a fake Russian collusion story that you touted for years as the biggest scandal in history then you know it's a joke. https://t.co/ec9LP9fvGf — Ron Ellis (@RonEllis1) December 27, 2021

The Pulitzer Prize is a joke. Nikole Hannah-Jones is a joke. They deserve each other.=

