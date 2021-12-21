According to the data that’s out there, the omicron variant of COVID, while quite contagious, doesn’t seem to cause as severe illness as other COVID variants, particularly among those who are vaccinated.

And that’s good news. Or at least it should be.

For the past several weeks, Democratic politicians and media personalities have been all about omicron. Why is that? Reason senior editor Robby Soave has a theory, and it’s a pretty damn good one:

Now that it's DC/NYC media and political circles catching covid, Team Blue is finally admitting that there's not really anything we can do (about cases). (Of course, when perception was it was all red state deplorables catching it, that was due to lack of caution.) — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) December 21, 2021

If libs like Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID, it means … well, it means that their liberalism didn’t shield them. Even though this whole time they’ve been insisting that COVID is something you get if you’re a Republican, because Republicans are anti-science and not careful and smart like Democrats.

Reality doesn’t align with that narrative, and now the media and Dems don’t know what to do.

You should take whatever precautions you want, and you should get vaccinated and (probably, eventually) boosted so that when you get sick it's mild. But you should not labor under any delusion that through your actions—your righteousness—you can stop yourself from catching covid. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) December 21, 2021

The original strain was a somewhat different story; we are now dealing with an *extremely* infectious disease that is (thank goodness) mild for nearly all young, healthy, and vaccinated people who get it, with protection unfortunately slipping for the elderly (even if vaxxed). — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) December 21, 2021

Media liberals and Democrats have done a lousy job making cases for vaccines that don’t rely on terrifying or shaming people. Maybe if they hadn’t put so much energy into politicizing a virus that doesn’t care about politics, more people would be vaccinated right now. There’s no way to know that for sure, of course, but we can be confident knowing that media and Dems are responsible for the mess in which they now find themselves.

Sorry did you forget that NY was the FIRST place to get hit hard? — Jon (@jons6111) December 21, 2021

Except NY got hit hard last year before "team red" got it so this doesn't make sense — Ghani Gang (@JohnGalvano) December 21, 2021

The fact that New York got hit hard by COVID when the pandemic made its way stateside doesn’t negate Soave’s theory. We didn’t know exactly what we were dealing with when it all started. There were a lot of unknowns, and no vaccines. Since vaccines became widely available, the liberal media and political class have used COVID to shame Republicans and red staters (even when red states were faring better than blue ones).

What? This is GLOBALLY more transmissible variant that is breaking through vaccines. Why are you making it political commentary? — Alison Berkowitz (@aliberk65) December 21, 2021

Soave isn’t making it political commentary. He’s pointing out all the people who politicized COVID and now find themselves in an awkward position.

“But we did everything right!!!” pic.twitter.com/9pWy6SshyZ — SτΣΜ Smittie (@smittie61984) December 21, 2021

Yep, and this is why everything will be called Omicron even though we’re not really sure/tracking whether it’s Delta or Omicron in many cases. Omicron = new threat that evaded all the “right things we did.” https://t.co/Wr4FaF1uBZ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 21, 2021

Bingo — Maxwell Meyer (@mualphaxi) December 21, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video