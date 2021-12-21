 

According to the data that’s out there, the omicron variant of COVID, while quite contagious, doesn’t seem to cause as severe illness as other COVID variants, particularly among those who are vaccinated.

And that’s good news. Or at least it should be.

For the past several weeks, Democratic politicians and media personalities have been all about omicron. Why is that? Reason senior editor Robby Soave has a theory, and it’s a pretty damn good one:

If libs like Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID, it means … well, it means that their liberalism didn’t shield them. Even though this whole time they’ve been insisting that COVID is something you get if you’re a Republican, because Republicans are anti-science and not careful and smart like Democrats.

Reality doesn’t align with that narrative, and now the media and Dems don’t know what to do.

Trending

Media liberals and Democrats have done a lousy job making cases for vaccines that don’t rely on terrifying or shaming people. Maybe if they hadn’t put so much energy into politicizing a virus that doesn’t care about politics, more people would be vaccinated right now. There’s no way to know that for sure, of course, but we can be confident knowing that media and Dems are responsible for the mess in which they now find themselves.

The fact that New York got hit hard by COVID when the pandemic made its way stateside doesn’t negate Soave’s theory. We didn’t know exactly what we were dealing with when it all started. There were a lot of unknowns, and no vaccines. Since vaccines became widely available, the liberal media and political class have used COVID to shame Republicans and red staters (even when red states were faring better than blue ones).

Soave isn’t making it political commentary. He’s pointing out all the people who politicized COVID and now find themselves in an awkward position.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDCOVID19DemocratsliberalsmediaOmicronpoliticiansReasonred statesrepublicansRobby Soave

Recommended Twitchy Video