The Lincoln Project is always hard … up for good ideas. Mainly because their ideas always suck.

So, if they’re taking suggestions from the public, perhaps they can consider Henry Winkler’s idea:

Well, that certainly would be something. A pretty bold strategy.

No, Henry Winkler totes has his finger on the pulse of West Virginia! He knows what’s good for them.

Hey, if Henry Winkler wants to team up with the Lincoln Project to lecture West Virginia, we won’t stand in his way. Though we honestly can’t remember when it wasn’t a terrible idea to be associated with the Lincoln Project.

Not cool at all.

