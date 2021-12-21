The Lincoln Project is always hard … up for good ideas. Mainly because their ideas always suck.

So, if they’re taking suggestions from the public, perhaps they can consider Henry Winkler’s idea:

The Lincoln project should make a commercial letting West Virginia see what they WOULD have gotten From Build Back Better BUT their JOE said no — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 19, 2021

Well, that certainly would be something. A pretty bold strategy.

The Lincoln Project helped elect Joe Biden. Joe Biden’s net approval in W. Va. is -56 for reasons the Fonz doesn’t understand. But he knows government handouts are what West Virginians want. https://t.co/1av0BAzIvm https://t.co/aktP6CnE8l pic.twitter.com/HYQjvNa57t — Stacey – Gen X – The Sleeper Generation (@ScotsFyre) December 21, 2021

No, Henry Winkler totes has his finger on the pulse of West Virginia! He knows what’s good for them.

We're still in the BBB free trial with runaway inflation. WV just called to cancel. https://t.co/IzBrwzgCnr — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 21, 2021

Ask the people of West Virginia who has helped them the most in the past 13 years. The Obama and Brandon Administrations, or the Trump Administration. https://t.co/XsH5JQQehJ — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 21, 2021

This mindset is astonishing to me. 'Look at all the wonderful things your benevolent government wants to GIVE you this bad man is DENYING YOU!!' https://t.co/DhD4S9QMw4 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 21, 2021

Hey, if Henry Winkler wants to team up with the Lincoln Project to lecture West Virginia, we won’t stand in his way. Though we honestly can’t remember when it wasn’t a terrible idea to be associated with the Lincoln Project.

Noooo! Fonzie can’t be shilling for pedophiles! 😭 https://t.co/WDrOaBVH2A — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) December 21, 2021

Heeeey

Not cool, shilling for pedophiles https://t.co/WifPwxt1Y4 — Sensurround is a trash person 🏳️‍🌈 (@sound_hologram) December 21, 2021

Not cool at all.

Oh look, the Fonz is at it again. https://t.co/klR3jdDTEx pic.twitter.com/lCR5lm4iQg — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) December 21, 2021

