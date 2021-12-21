Dr. Anthony Fauci is annoying enough on his own. But in the oily hands of media fluffers? He’s absolutely insufferable.

Case in point, his recent interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl (incidentally, the same interview in which Fauci said that we may need to mask on planes forever):

ABC’s JON KARL: “You’re one of the hardest working human beings in America…Thank you for your service…Do you plan to stay on doing what you’re doing?” FAUCI: “There's no way I’m going to walk away from this…” pic.twitter.com/49o8wPO454 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 21, 2021

Where to even begin with that?

“Thank you for your service.” And then Fauci likens the pandemic to World War II to further solidify his image as an American hero.

It’s enough to make you sick, which is ironic given that COVID is why Fauci has such a huge platform.

Puke — Cindy (@cindym0801) December 21, 2021

That interview was a better emetic than ipecac.

"One of the hardest working human beings in America"……bahhhhhhhhhhhhh ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha haha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha haha ha ha omg you've got to be kidding me — H (@AitchRulzz) December 21, 2021

Our media is absolutely pathetic https://t.co/E4xVHI3zOW — Pop Copy (@urbanmeyerlives) December 21, 2021

