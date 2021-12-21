Dr. Anthony Fauci is annoying enough on his own. But in the oily hands of media fluffers? He’s absolutely insufferable.

Case in point, his recent interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl (incidentally, the same interview in which Fauci said that we may need to mask on planes forever):

Where to even begin with that?

“Thank you for your service.” And then Fauci likens the pandemic to World War II to further solidify his image as an American hero.

It’s enough to make you sick, which is ironic given that COVID is why Fauci has such a huge platform.

That interview was a better emetic than ipecac.

