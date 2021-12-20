NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss has built himself a distinguished career of being wrong about things.

Looks like it runs in the family, as his brother, “Writer, journalist, editor, filmmaker, prof.” Steven Beschloss offered up this take on West Virginia Dem Sen. Joe Manchin this morning:

Last time I checked, I didn’t vote for Joe Manchin for president. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) December 20, 2021

Noted, Steven.

how often do you check? https://t.co/GRrqXcprTA — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 20, 2021

Not often enough, apparently.

The positive replies to this are amazing.Lots of people actually think this is a clever and insightful thing to say. https://t.co/KzQXiVOJFP — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 20, 2021

Here’s a sample of those replies, in case you’re interested:

Exactly. — Kate Landes (@mattzachsmom) December 20, 2021

Same here!! — MrRobBE Carter (@CoachRGC) December 20, 2021

Word…What a frustrating thing to witness 😡 — Lydia Cruz (@NTexasRealtor4u) December 20, 2021

Senator’s votes should be proportional to the # of constituents they represent. — Wulfgar (@Thombs14) December 20, 2021

We need to call all Senators so that maybe one of the Republican Senators like Lisa Murkowski of Alaska (202) 224-6665 vote yes for BBB. Or a very long shot Collins of Maine ( 202)224-2523. Put the pressure on these Senators by flooding their phone lines. Demand they work for us. — Bernadette OHanlon (@bernie747) December 20, 2021

At least Steven’s not the only one beclowning himself over this.

You didn't vote for him for Senator either. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 20, 2021

And West Virginians didn't elect Joe Biden or Chuck Schumer or Nancy Pelosi Senator. How are you still not getting this didn't you write books? https://t.co/ldIy8zQIz6 — Foster (@foster_type) December 20, 2021

Does he think the president is in charge of legislation? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 20, 2021

Evidently that’s exactly what he thinks. Hard to blame him when so many libs think Democratic presidents should govern by pen and phone.

Last time I checked, I didn't consent to a government that invests legislative power in the Presidency. — Tired Tweeter (@rwsscott) December 20, 2021

Do you know how government works, or…..? — Dr. Marcus Brody (@MarcusBrodyDr) December 20, 2021

At the very least, Steven should know how our government works.

Joe Manchin is in the federal legislative branch. He’s one of 51 senators opposing BBB. The president runs the federal executive branch. The federal legislative branch—not the federal executive branch—is in charge of federal legislation. I hope this helps clear up your confusion. https://t.co/NfeTHlQb4B — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 20, 2021

Steven should also feel free to check this out if he can find the time:

I can help with this:https://t.co/yX4VAKbLz9 — Hello Larry (@_mywitsend) December 20, 2021

Or maybe head to his local library and check out some books on the U.S. government, if he prefers not to rely on the internet for information. Though we’re guessing that that’s not the case, as he’s clearly gotten his civics degree from the University of Twitter.

It's been generations since we had adequate civics education in our schools and universities. https://t.co/yzGsaclh1W — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 20, 2021

Hopefully it’s not too late for poor Steven.

I'm sorry the republican system of government is happening to you https://t.co/wmHB4x6KWk — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 20, 2021

Sending thoughts and prayers Steven’s way.

