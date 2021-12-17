For some reason, there are still people out there who take Squad Sister and Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley seriously as a serious person who says serious things.

We’re not really sure how that’s possible when stuff like this is the best she has to offer:

And so, in conclusion:

“Student debt is policy violence.” We’ll give her a B- for creativity. For sanity … zero-point-zero.

Never fails.

And every time it happens, we become that much more confident that the Left aren’t living anywhere remotely close to reality.

Forget it; she’s rolling.

 

Labeling student debt “policy violence” cheapens actual violence. Maybe that’s the point: Rep. Pressley didn’t think last year’s violent and deadly in multiple cities was anything to condemn.

Maybe Ayanna Pressley doesn’t care about actual violence.

We all are.

