For some reason, there are still people out there who take Squad Sister and Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley seriously as a serious person who says serious things.

We’re not really sure how that’s possible when stuff like this is the best she has to offer:

Today, over 43 million people in the U.S. are crushed under more than $1.7 trillion in student loan debt. This fall, the A-Team led our first ever deep canvassing efforts w/our neighbors across the #MA7 to hear how this crisis impacts our communities. This is what we learned🧵 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 17, 2021

By “deep canvassing,” we engaged voters across the district in longer, one-on-one conversations about student debt cancellation, discussed how canceling student debt would impact their lives, and introduced new perspectives by sharing stories & lived experiences. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 17, 2021

Since October, the A-Team & our incredible volunteers have hosted 16 deep canvass trainings and phone banks, and engaged with over 100 folks across the MA-07 to advance our grassroots movement to #CancelStudentDebt. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 17, 2021

We’ve spoken to a mother from Dorchester who graduated 30 years ago & is still paying for her own debt + her 34 year old daughter’s debt. A nurse from Hyde Park who can barely afford to pay rent & buy groceries, & doesn't qualify for any student loan forgiveness. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 17, 2021

We’ve spoken to a single mother from Randolph who worked two jobs to put her daughter through college, & who now owes $180,000 in student loans. Families who can’t afford to buy a home in our neighborhoods because they are crushed by their student debt. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 17, 2021

A young woman from Roslindale who just finished paying off her debt & still believes we must #CancelStudentDebt for those struggling. Folks who didn't initially support canceling student debt, but who shifted their perspectives after learning more from our conversations. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 17, 2021

And so many others whose lived experiences continue to affirm what we know to be true: That the student debt crisis is multiracial & multigenerational. That it is a racial, gender & economic justice issue. That @POTUS can & must #CancelStudentDebt. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 17, 2021

To the volunteers, the A-Team & every single person who took the time to get on the phone with us — thank you. Because of you, we've been able to connect with our neighbors & better understand what student debt cancellation would mean for all of our communities. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 17, 2021

And so, in conclusion:

Let’s make it plain: student debt is policy violence. We’ll keep fighting to relieve families across the country, to make sure our policies & budgets reflect their lived experiences & that we build this grassroots movement to #CancelStudentDebt together🧵 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 17, 2021

“Student debt is policy violence.” We’ll give her a B- for creativity. For sanity … zero-point-zero.

"Policy violence". Someone thought that sounded good and watch as it becomes a talking point. https://t.co/leAB4tQXE7 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 17, 2021

Never fails.

And every time it happens, we become that much more confident that the Left aren’t living anywhere remotely close to reality.

Being forced to pay for something you bought is violence now. Amazing https://t.co/EW0GyFDXyc — Alexandra DeSanctis Marr (@xan_desanctis) December 17, 2021

“Student debt is policy violence” is not going to convince anyone to support one’s agenda. It’s pure political fan service. https://t.co/tu34zaycvH — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) December 17, 2021

Not everything is “violence.” Pay the bills you agreed to pay. If you’re mad at the cost of college, have a word with your Democrat colleagues who voted to nationalize loans which drove up cost. https://t.co/86Dnrowwbo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 17, 2021

I don’t think you know what violence means. — John Malone ⭐️ (@JohnMaloneHS) December 17, 2021

Forget it; she’s rolling.

Making poor and middle class people repay the student loan debt of people who serve in congress is policy violence https://t.co/jMYxeMcwSv — Janice (@jannyfayray) December 17, 2021

So, no personal responsibility for the people who willingly signed a contract that would place them in this “policy violence” situation? — Unfettered Dad (@UnfetteredDad) December 17, 2021

Debt is violence, you say. Meanwhile, society tells me that it's violence not to send my high-achieving kid to an expensive college — and that I should re-mortgage my house, at close to age 50, in order to do so. — Rabbit Å (@rabbitrun60) December 17, 2021

Following AOC saying it’s a “moral imperative” that working class families pay off HER student loan debt while she drives a Tesla, this is the dumbest student debt message of the week. Let’s make it plain: these are deeply unserious people. https://t.co/ia6tfUSIQG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 17, 2021

This rhetoric is actually dangerous. The implication is that disagreement with progressivism is an act of violence and therefore justifies violence in response or in anticipation. https://t.co/K19wPrtdMO — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) December 17, 2021

Labeling student debt “policy violence” cheapens actual violence. Maybe that’s the point: Rep. Pressley didn’t think last year’s violent and deadly in multiple cities was anything to condemn.

Student debt is “violence,” but summer of 2020 was “mostly peaceful.” Up is down, war is peace, freedom is slavery and all that. https://t.co/OsTp4iaiTc — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) December 17, 2021

Maybe Ayanna Pressley doesn’t care about actual violence.

This tweet does violence against the English languagehttps://t.co/CxfwyG4gCi — Trump Clown Show Cancelled (@CxlTheClownShow) December 17, 2021

We all are.

