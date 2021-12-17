MSNBC contributor Katty Kay is apparently going to have get to England on a boat or something, because it doesn’t sound like she’ll be flying anywhere anytime soon:

You heard her!

Condolences to all those passengers who won’t get a chance fulfill their lifelong dreams of sharing a plane with Katty Kay.

Well, like she said: she doesn’t want to be on a plane where everyone is eating at the same time. Because having people eat at different times will make sitting inside a giant metal box infinitely safer. Or something.

MSNBC? Irresponsible? Never!

Same.

Why not both?

