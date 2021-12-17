MSNBC contributor Katty Kay is apparently going to have get to England on a boat or something, because it doesn’t sound like she’ll be flying anywhere anytime soon:

MSNBC’s @KattyKay_ on airline CEOs noting masks prove no benefit against Covid: “I’m just not sure I would be at all comfortable” if someone’s unmasked on a flight; “I’m never getting on one of those planes” @JoeNBC, agreeing: “That seems a little crazy” pic.twitter.com/j7CV7EXmDc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 17, 2021

You heard her!

Condolences to all those passengers who won’t get a chance fulfill their lifelong dreams of sharing a plane with Katty Kay.

What about when we all take off our masks to eat and drink? Is she hiding under her seat at that point? Or does COVID know it's ok to unmask then? https://t.co/ujOrJS06tz — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 17, 2021

Well, like she said: she doesn’t want to be on a plane where everyone is eating at the same time. Because having people eat at different times will make sitting inside a giant metal box infinitely safer. Or something.

I'm sorry but their concern seems to be less about contracting a disease that's potentially deadly (more so than others) and more about not getting sick ever again and that is…wildly unreasonable, and given that they have this platform, rather irresponsible. https://t.co/n49oSMtfDP — Elijah Cohen (@PA_Capitol_Boy) December 17, 2021

MSNBC? Irresponsible? Never!

People like @KattyKay_ and @JoeNBC aren't interested in data. They simply live their lives in fear. The data and science needs to matter. https://t.co/PIDm6DLF9S — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 17, 2021

Then don't fly. It's rather clear that cloth masks do not play a significant role in limiting the spread of Covid-19 on airplanes. That shouldn't mean restrictions on other people to accommodate your anti-science paranoia. https://t.co/UxnNWbLbCT — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 17, 2021

So sick of rule by anxiety https://t.co/aA6HheKHML — Baste and redpilled turkey (@and_baste) December 17, 2021

Same.

These people are nuts. https://t.co/2pXZ96rIsm — Anthony Serafino (@SerafinoProduce) December 17, 2021

These people are either liars or absolute paranoid nut jobs. https://t.co/hkWzfTtyWM — Bryan Taylor (@bktaylor24) December 17, 2021

Why not both?

Insanity. Complete insanity. This needs to stop now. https://t.co/4U5ZkwlL7d — Jeremy Stein (@jst3in) December 17, 2021

The only way out of this is to ignore and destroy these people. That's it. https://t.co/44O2U486S6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 17, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video