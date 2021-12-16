Yesterday, “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubled down on his pro-vaccine-mandate stance:

government has a right to force you to obey and has always exercised it especially under GOP — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) December 15, 2021

And today, because he’s evidently a glutton for punishment, he’s tripling down:

I am getting people furious of my pro-vax stand. I don't have a pro-vax stand, i have a stand to keep people healthy. You are anti- healthy if you are against me. YOU WOULD HAVE BEEN PRO -POLIO — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) December 16, 2021

Screeching about anti-healthy PRO-POLIO people is not the mark of a sane person.

surely you’re not this stupid? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 16, 2021

Surely he is, though.

