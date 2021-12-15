Recently, Joe Biden warned Republicans that they’re “gonna in for a problem” in 2022. That understandably led some people to question his competence and mental wellbeing.
This will — and frankly should — lead to even more questions about those things:
REPORTER: “800,000 coronavirus deaths — do you have a statement on your responsibility? And why haven’t you asked China to do more, to be transparent on the origins?”
BIDEN: *smiles, walks away* pic.twitter.com/SGWNuJfdLB
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021
Wow.
I realise this is a GOP video but I don’t understand why the question isn’t worth answering pic.twitter.com/JGr0rKorSI
— Freddy Gray (@Freddygray31) December 15, 2021
Because the reporter didn't ask it in Mandarin?
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 15, 2021
Could be.
The question should be why is it only a video that the GOP is circulating. https://t.co/VNNsAAFKpS
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 15, 2021
This definitely seems like the sort of thing that everyone should have a chance to see.
Joe Biden laughs off a question about his responsibility for coronavirus deaths and the origins of the virus. pic.twitter.com/4UI1URcSBX
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 15, 2021
What’s so funny? Care to let us all in on the joke, Mr. President?
What the hell man. https://t.co/4m6gtvGEr8
— Evil Red Kid (@_SourKidz_) December 15, 2021
Why is this funny to him?
— Mike Jones (@MJTexas4Ever) December 15, 2021
How is that funny? https://t.co/BO5Vpz2ZZs
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 15, 2021
This is a mockery, total disrespect!
— Nelson Madruga (@madrugacachon) December 15, 2021
Two very serious questions and Joe Biden has no answer. Truly pathetic. https://t.co/Zj7a0u0uKx
— Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 15, 2021
His answer was a smile and chuckling. That’s it.
And that’s not so much an answer as it is a disturbing slap in our faces and in the faces of everyone who’s died from COVID19.
FLASHBACK to Biden on October 5, 2020:
“200,000 plus have died. 50,000 a day are getting the virus. 1,000 thereabouts are dying…The president should take responsibility.”pic.twitter.com/JTVEDCYotf
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021
When does Joe Biden take responsibility? Not just for COVID19 deaths, but for being deranged?
What an A-hole. https://t.co/6BvGyVjdyR
— J.L Trainor (@JosephTrainor11) December 15, 2021
World-class.