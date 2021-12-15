Recently, Joe Biden warned Republicans that they’re “gonna in for a problem” in 2022. That understandably led some people to question his competence and mental wellbeing.

This will — and frankly should — lead to even more questions about those things:

REPORTER: “800,000 coronavirus deaths — do you have a statement on your responsibility? And why haven’t you asked China to do more, to be transparent on the origins?” BIDEN: *smiles, walks away* pic.twitter.com/SGWNuJfdLB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021

Wow.

I realise this is a GOP video but I don’t understand why the question isn’t worth answering pic.twitter.com/JGr0rKorSI — Freddy Gray (@Freddygray31) December 15, 2021

Because the reporter didn't ask it in Mandarin? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 15, 2021

Could be.

The question should be why is it only a video that the GOP is circulating. https://t.co/VNNsAAFKpS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 15, 2021

This definitely seems like the sort of thing that everyone should have a chance to see.

Joe Biden laughs off a question about his responsibility for coronavirus deaths and the origins of the virus. pic.twitter.com/4UI1URcSBX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 15, 2021

What’s so funny? Care to let us all in on the joke, Mr. President?

What the hell man. https://t.co/4m6gtvGEr8 — Evil Red Kid (@_SourKidz_) December 15, 2021

Why is this funny to him? — Mike Jones (@MJTexas4Ever) December 15, 2021

This is a mockery, total disrespect! — Nelson Madruga (@madrugacachon) December 15, 2021

Two very serious questions and Joe Biden has no answer. Truly pathetic. https://t.co/Zj7a0u0uKx — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 15, 2021

His answer was a smile and chuckling. That’s it.

And that’s not so much an answer as it is a disturbing slap in our faces and in the faces of everyone who’s died from COVID19.

FLASHBACK to Biden on October 5, 2020: “200,000 plus have died. 50,000 a day are getting the virus. 1,000 thereabouts are dying…The president should take responsibility.”pic.twitter.com/JTVEDCYotf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021

When does Joe Biden take responsibility? Not just for COVID19 deaths, but for being deranged?

World-class.

