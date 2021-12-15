When it comes to Build Back Better, we’ve got just two words for Nancy Pelosi: DEAD ON ARRIVAL.

Most Senate Democrats have no clue what the schedule is, when BBB or voting rights will come up or when recess begins. They say they are still trying to address both BBB and elections reform bills — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) December 15, 2021

Word on the street is that Dems have all but given up on this monstrosity:

NBC News: Senate expected to shelve Build Back Better bill, moving forward aggressively now on voting rights — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) December 15, 2021

Pivot to “voting rights,” guys!

Hearing from multiple sources on the Hill that BBB is definitely shelved for 2021. Looking for public confirmation from leadership. https://t.co/EwuefsOf3R — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) December 15, 2021

We’ve already got our popcorn and Champagne ready.

"BBB is shelved for 2021" IF TRUE means, unless we're really entering into a unique world where the normal laws of politics no longer apply (don't rule it out! especially not these days!), "BBB is dead forever." Biden's legislative agenda just ran out of gas & died on the tracks. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 15, 2021

Which is appropriate considering what a train wreck Build Back Better has been from the beginning.

"They said get your polling numbers out of the basement." https://t.co/ZWjfaVnMSm pic.twitter.com/jJjq9vkfzP — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 15, 2021

What a disaster for Biden and Democrats. https://t.co/gmxCNGh9nY — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 15, 2021

You genuinely love to see it.

You’d better believe we’re gonna milk the hell out of Build Back Better’s demise when the moment comes to pass.

*If* BBB is dead, imagine being a House Democrat who walked the plank for Pelosi (all but 1 of them did) by voting yes on huge tax breaks for millionaires + tax increases for the middle class. You’d now be saddled with that vote with nothing to show for it. https://t.co/f32aVcU7zk — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 15, 2021

Also, if BBB is dead, it’s the progs’ nightmare fulfilled. They hold BIF hostage, then relent and pass it, then BBB bites the dust — would be the precise outcome they were trying to avoid. https://t.co/qQdIykjRYf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 15, 2021

Just hook it to our veins.

I hate to say "I told you so," but … no, wait, I love to say "I told you so."https://t.co/DOOApQSDDM https://t.co/UzHOlQPpcu — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) December 15, 2021

Gloat away, Ed. You’ve earned the right.

In hindsight, this may be the weakest first year of any Presidency in our lifetime. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 15, 2021

Dems in disarray — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 15, 2021

Womp-womp.

So much heartache could have been avoided by just assuming Joe Manchin wasn't kidding. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 15, 2021

He told anyone willing to listen in no uncertain terms over and over again that this wasn't happening in the iteration the activists preferred. I don't know what you expected. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 15, 2021

Forget it; they’re rolling.

Really should have just harassed Manchin at home and Sinema in bathrooms harder. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 15, 2021

Oh well. Live and learn!

