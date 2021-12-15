When it comes to Build Back Better, we’ve got just two words for Nancy Pelosi: DEAD ON ARRIVAL.

Word on the street is that Dems have all but given up on this monstrosity:

Pivot to “voting rights,” guys!

We’ve already got our popcorn and Champagne ready.

Trending

Which is appropriate considering what a train wreck Build Back Better has been from the beginning.

You genuinely love to see it.

You’d better believe we’re gonna milk the hell out of Build Back Better’s demise when the moment comes to pass.

Just hook it to our veins.

Gloat away, Ed. You’ve earned the right.

Womp-womp.

Forget it; they’re rolling.

Oh well. Live and learn!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Build Back BetterDemocratsJoe Bidenjoe manchinKyrsten Sinemaprogressivesshelves

Recommended Twitchy Video