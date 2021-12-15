In case you missed it, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren has some big ideas when it comes to the Supreme Court. In fact, she’ll need a bigger court just to handle all those big ideas:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she now supports adding at least 4 seats to the Supreme Court and will co-sponsor the Judiciary Act, a bill that would do just that. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) December 15, 2021

Big win for @WeDemandJustice, which has been slowly building more cosponsors for this bill. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) December 15, 2021

"I don’t come to this conclusion lightly…. I come to this conclusion because I believe the current court threatens the democratic foundations of our nation." More from Warren on court expansion + some important context in here. https://t.co/60jLttooPp — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) December 15, 2021

Warren now joins 2 other Democrats on the bill to expand the Supreme Court: Sens. Ed Markey (Mass.) and Tina Smith (Minn.). The House version of the bill, the Judiciary Act, has 43 Democratic co-sponsors. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) December 15, 2021

Things are really hoppin’ now!

The party of Norms https://t.co/tByuJITzBF — Utterly Purple (@DefiantlyFree) December 15, 2021

Interesting to watch them pivot from one insane norms-destroying proposal to another. https://t.co/DTzTnPXWm4 — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 15, 2021

Elizabeth Warren supports eliminating judicial review entirely, more or less. You think states will listen to Supreme Court decisions after Democrats do their best impression of Hugo Chavez on it? https://t.co/WdIGmNxMWk — Max (@MaxNordau) December 15, 2021

Following FDR's playbook of threatening to bust up the court in the hope it'll intimidate the justices into political compliance with the party in power. Worked for FDR, who found pseudo-authoritarian norm-breaking to be an effective weapon against the voters. https://t.co/fsBCSoZzIr — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 15, 2021

Will it prove to be an effective strategy? Should we elect Elizabeth Warren president and find out?

Or should we opt for a more moderate, palatable Liz with widespread appeal? Like, say, Liz Cheney? For what it’s worth, Principled Conservative™ Heath Mayo is ready to go to the mat for Cheney:

I will literally knock ever door in New Hampshire in the dead cold of winter for Liz Cheney if she gears up to face the orange menace in 2024. That woman’s stuff has been tested against all odds—and she’s standing on principle and winning. Presidential leadership. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) December 15, 2021

In fact, I’m willing to go so far as to say that if Trump does run—then all other principled Rs and conservatives and independents should stand aside and clear the way for a Liz v. Trump choice by all lining up behind her early. That’s the debate the GOP needs. Very simple. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) December 15, 2021

Given how well the Resistance’s ideas have worked out so far, we wouldn’t suggest taking campaign advice from Heath Mayo.

Liz Cheney would get demolished in a presidential run. Republicans voters can’t stand her. Progressives will never vote for her because there is an R next to her name. Don’t waste everyone’s time. https://t.co/Vnln8igGzd — Keri (@kbatt7121116) December 15, 2021

But … but wasting everyone’s time is literally the whole point of the Resistance! What do you expect Heath to do, just abandon Principled Conservatism™?

If I were rigging the primary to lose to Trump this would be the matchup I would set. https://t.co/lVGru5sEJo — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) December 15, 2021

Seriously.

The "debate the GOP needs" is a rhetorical confrontation literally made up by @heathmayo? Between a Virginia nepotist carpetbagger and a Manhattan leftist?https://t.co/uRrgtVjjY1 — Chris Arndt (@CJArndt) December 15, 2021

When I knock doors I don't bring up those two names and no voter ever asks about a Cheney. — Chris Arndt (@CJArndt) December 15, 2021

Like, if Heath wants to push forward with this, we certainly won’t stand in his way.

Stupid or playing stupid? It's always so hard to tell. https://t.co/yOTuYSlXj8 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 15, 2021

"Hi yes, I voted for Joe Biden last election and now I'm asking you to vote for Li–" *Door closes. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 15, 2021

*Door slams.

