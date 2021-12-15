Late last month, CNBC host Jim Cramer went on an unhinged rant calling for a military-enforced universal vaccine mandate:

Here we are a few weeks later, and Cramer’s still unhinged:

He really puts the “mad” in “Mad Money.”

Clearly.

Trending

He is decidedly not OK.

Perhaps Jim should consider going on vacation. Permanently.

That might also work.

Shudder.

Seems like a fair characterization of Cramer.

Paging Siraj Hashmi!

***

Related:

CNBC’s Jim Cramer appears to have received Biden admin’s request for media to do a better job hyping the economy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNBCgovernmentJim CramerMad MoneyRightrights

Recommended Twitchy Video