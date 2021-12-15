Late last month, CNBC host Jim Cramer went on an unhinged rant calling for a military-enforced universal vaccine mandate:

CNBC host Jim Cramer goes on psychotic rant calling for universal vaccine mandate, enforced by the military pic.twitter.com/dqL1TG96Z7 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 30, 2021

Here we are a few weeks later, and Cramer’s still unhinged:

government has a right to force you to obey and has always exercised it especially under GOP — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) December 15, 2021

He really puts the “mad” in “Mad Money.”

It's been generations since we had adequate civics education in our schools and universities. https://t.co/aBs7r0yduy — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 15, 2021

Clearly.

tfw you don't know how rights work https://t.co/81SSaIWoAb — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) December 15, 2021

"… a right to force…" LOLWUTNO. https://t.co/g85IgaXvxq — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) December 15, 2021

A right to force? You ok over there, Jim? — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) December 15, 2021

He is decidedly not OK.

Perhaps Jim should consider going on vacation. Permanently.

Put down the crack pipe. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 15, 2021

That might also work.

Did King George III write this https://t.co/HULixoqSsF — Son of Dr. Spengler (@spengjr) December 15, 2021

I missed the "right to force you to obey" in the Constitution but go off. https://t.co/fC5eoVbVFE — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 15, 2021

Shudder.

My trafficker used to say the same thing. Abusers talk like this. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/PZfexVLPq9 — Eliza (@elizableu) December 15, 2021

Remember when Cramer told everyone to hold Bear Stearns? This man is a huckster and a scumbag. https://t.co/wUKJT0v6lz — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 15, 2021

Seems like a fair characterization of Cramer.

Someone take Jim’s phone away. https://t.co/0jjZsgIXqZ — Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (@mplslove87) December 15, 2021

Paging Siraj Hashmi!

what the hell is wrong with you? https://t.co/ppPJm7DCgq — T_p R_ck B_ng (@25th_Prestige) December 15, 2021

Boy if that isn’t a patriotic sentiment. Lol. Piss off, Jim. https://t.co/XAOyaw2ofj — FSakes (@FSakes1000) December 15, 2021

