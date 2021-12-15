Late last month, CNBC host Jim Cramer went on an unhinged rant calling for a military-enforced universal vaccine mandate:
CNBC host Jim Cramer goes on psychotic rant calling for universal vaccine mandate, enforced by the military pic.twitter.com/dqL1TG96Z7
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 30, 2021
Here we are a few weeks later, and Cramer’s still unhinged:
government has a right to force you to obey and has always exercised it especially under GOP
— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) December 15, 2021
He really puts the “mad” in “Mad Money.”
It's been generations since we had adequate civics education in our schools and universities. https://t.co/aBs7r0yduy
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 15, 2021
Clearly.
tfw you don't know how rights work https://t.co/81SSaIWoAb
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) December 15, 2021
"… a right to force…"
LOLWUTNO. https://t.co/g85IgaXvxq
— ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) December 15, 2021
A right to force?
You ok over there, Jim?
— ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) December 15, 2021
He is decidedly not OK.
https://t.co/aRypNouN03 pic.twitter.com/RtXgIC0Nq0
— Dr. Ricardo (Pro-Representative Republic) Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 15, 2021
— Dr. Ricardo (Pro-Representative Republic) Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 15, 2021
Perhaps Jim should consider going on vacation. Permanently.
Put down the crack pipe.
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 15, 2021
That might also work.
Did King George III write this https://t.co/HULixoqSsF
— Son of Dr. Spengler (@spengjr) December 15, 2021
I missed the "right to force you to obey" in the Constitution but go off. https://t.co/fC5eoVbVFE
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 15, 2021
You rn pic.twitter.com/AoJhi6XQkJ
— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) December 15, 2021
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 15, 2021
Shudder.
My trafficker used to say the same thing. Abusers talk like this. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/PZfexVLPq9
— Eliza (@elizableu) December 15, 2021
Remember when Cramer told everyone to hold Bear Stearns?
This man is a huckster and a scumbag. https://t.co/wUKJT0v6lz
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 15, 2021
Seems like a fair characterization of Cramer.
Someone take Jim’s phone away. https://t.co/0jjZsgIXqZ
— Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (@mplslove87) December 15, 2021
Paging Siraj Hashmi!
what the hell is wrong with you? https://t.co/ppPJm7DCgq
— T_p R_ck B_ng (@25th_Prestige) December 15, 2021
Boy if that isn’t a patriotic sentiment. Lol. Piss off, Jim. https://t.co/XAOyaw2ofj
— FSakes (@FSakes1000) December 15, 2021
***
