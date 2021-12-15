Because it’s important to try to find the good in people, we’re going to pay Brian Stelter a compliment. No, really! Here it is:

If chutzpah-having were an Olympic sport, Brian Stelter would take the gold.

Like, just look at this tweet … if this doesn’t scream “chutzpah,” we don’t know what does:

"It took Fox News more than 24 hours to muster up a real response" to the 1/6 texts. @oliverdarcy has details here: https://t.co/qLGOdM8CKz — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 15, 2021

More from “Reliable Source” Oliver Darcy:

Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — finally — on Tuesday night addressed the now-public texts that they sent Mark Meadows during the insurrection in which they implored the former White House chief of staff to get then-President Trump to take action to curtail the violence occurring at the US Capitol. For most of the day, Fox News had largely ignored the texts, which were made public the night before. Which is to say, it took Fox News more than 24 hours to muster up a real response.

Apparently, much like Brian Stelter, Oliver Darcy chose the exact moment in the morning when Harris Faulkner discussed the text messages to temporarily switch the channel from Fox News.

Glad to see @HARRISFAULKNER @FoxNews covering texts from Fox hosts and Don Jr. to Trump during the January 6 riot. pic.twitter.com/pfzkoggGwt — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) December 14, 2021

Also:

For the people who listen to @BrianStelter and @OliverDarcy claiming the Fox texts are being ignored on FNC, here's two of America's best journalists in @BretBaier & @ChadPergram talking about them.@HarrisFaulkner & @SandraSmithFox also covered them on their shows today. pic.twitter.com/Wgk8NTSSYS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 14, 2021

It’s surprisingly easy to claim that Fox News is ignoring a story when you ignore Fox News covering a story.

More:

First, both Hannity and Ingraham went on the offense and assailed the press. Hannity complained that “nobody” in the media reached out to him, even though plenty of reporters did reach out to Fox News’ public relations department and were given no comment. Ingraham asserted that the “regime media” had “twisted” the meaning of her text message to advance a dishonest narrative. More importantly, both Hannity and Ingraham maintained that their texts to Meadows were consistent with what they told viewers. “I’ve always been consistent on January 6th,” Hannity told viewers. That’s technically correct. Hannity condemned the violence that took place on January 6 the night of the attack and he has in segments since then. Same with Ingraham.

“Technically correct.” In other words, Hannity and Ingraham have consistently maintained that the violence on January 6 was bad.

Throw the book at ’em!

Seriously, what even is this garbage? Darcy effectively just admitted that the outrage over Hannity and Ingraham is way overblown.

But back to Stelter’s tweet, which quotes Darcy’s BS about it taking Fox News more than 24 hours to tackle the text story?

I appreciate the human reminder Twitter provides pic.twitter.com/tIU1FtRATT — ZuD (@ZuDfunck) December 15, 2021

Is Twitter just trying to prevent people from calling Stelter out for promoting a narrative that is not only false but one that deflects from CNN’s own parade of scandals?

Pathetic loser. Now do John Griffin pedophile story. — Ay (@Great_Ay) December 15, 2021

John Griffin?

When have you discussed, on air, your senior producer, soliciting 7 year olds for sex? — Steve Johnson (@stevo2321) December 15, 2021

Oh, that guy.

Notice that none of those links are to CNN’s website.

Took CNN much longer to muster up a "real response" to the Chris Cuomo scandals. And we're still waiting on a response to the alleged child sexual assault one involving his former senior producer. #ThisIsCNN https://t.co/NO7GNdPsc7 — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) December 15, 2021

I can see why this guy had a career at CNN producing your prime time show pic.twitter.com/t7sTLG96w7 — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) December 15, 2021

Why do Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy and CNN not want to talk about John Griffin? Distancing yourself from and condemning an alleged pedophile should be a no-brainer. Which is convenient because very few people at CNN appear to have any brains at all.

Meanwhile, @brianstelter is still ignoring the multiple sexual allegations, including at least one pedophilia accusation, against CNN staff. https://t.co/xWaR2Mawoj — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) December 15, 2021

Tick-tock, CNN. Your silence speaks volumes.

