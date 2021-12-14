It’s a day ending in “y,” and you know what that means: another editor’s note to correct a bogus record in the New York Times.

Today’s editor’s note comes to us from a New York Times article written almost a month ago about Refaat Alareer, a professor in Gaza. See, it seems that Prof. Alareer is not as friendly toward Israel as the Times’ article initially suggested he was:

The editor's note on this story from last month is really something. "Had The Times done more extensive reporting on Mr. Alareer, the article would have presented a more complete picture."https://t.co/yctOlhd6x5 — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) December 14, 2021

If only there had been some clue that Refaat Alareer didn’t like Israel very much …

Oh, wait. There was. In the freaking New York Times:

I just wrote this piece for the New York Times. Please read and share with your friends and followers.

My Child Asks: ‘Can Israel Destroy Our Building in the Dark?'

by: Refaat Alareerhttps://t.co/8nUhR6qNSo — Refaat🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) May 13, 2021

If reading what they publish is too tall an order, they can always check out Twitter:

Every minute, Israelis commit pogroms against Palestinians.

And every night is Kristallnacht in occupied Palestine.

Israel is a racist endeavour. https://t.co/5huf52Vqpj — Refaat🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) December 9, 2021

It decent and normal to hate Israel, which a racist brutal settler-collonial entity built on ethnic cleansing and massacres.

If supporting Palestine is hate, it's because you're a bigot who does consider Palestinians humans. https://t.co/ohLHx8bFyH — Refaat🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) December 11, 2021

That’s just a small sample from the past few days. Imagine how much material there is from the month since the New York Times published the article in question. Imagine how much material there is from the months since the New York Times published his opinion piece about how Israel wants to terrify if not murder Palestinian children. Imagine how much material there is from the entire time Refaat Alareer has been on Twitter.

NYTimes once again publishing an editors note that is longer than the original article https://t.co/2BFxy77Vt1 — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) December 14, 2021

Not a great sign when your editor’s note takes up multiple pages, but also not a surprise when it comes to NYT coverage of Israeli-related topics. https://t.co/zW2WvTuHMR — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 14, 2021

So weird that this sort of thing keeps happening.

Plumber's note: Had I done a more extensive job fixing your bathroom, your toilet wouldn't be overflowing with raw sewage right now. https://t.co/xintIJu7Gu — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 14, 2021

That’s pretty much where the New York Times is at right now. Only they’re even deeper in fecal matter.

The note basically admits that NYT's reporter got duped by this professor https://t.co/OoIcEiawIC — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) December 14, 2021

‘If we did our job, instead of searching for pieces to fit the narrative we want to share’ is another way of saying it — Mitchell Wexler (@MitchWex) December 14, 2021

YIKES correction. YIKES YIKES YIKES. How is it still even running? https://t.co/zLfCXRviDO — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 14, 2021

This is a very odd and troubling correction from the @nytimes. If the story is fundamentally flawed, as it admits, why hasn’t it been retracted? https://t.co/bwEqE0xDxS — Terry Fahn (@terryfahn) December 14, 2021

Hey, man. Clicks are clicks.

I feel like this warrants something much bigger than an editor’s note but…maybe that’s just me. https://t.co/oMqHEpwz2T — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) December 14, 2021

The New York Times apparently doesn’t agree. Sorry.

This type of “error” is all too common when it comes to reporting on Israel. Most of the time, journalists get away with it. This time, @nytimes got caught. — Anne Herzberg (@AnneHerzberg14) December 14, 2021

They may have gotten caught, but count on them to do it again. And again and again and again.

