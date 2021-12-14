It’s a day ending in “y,” and you know what that means: another editor’s note to correct a bogus record in the New York Times.

Today’s editor’s note comes to us from a New York Times article written almost a month ago about Refaat Alareer, a professor in Gaza. See, it seems that Prof. Alareer is not as friendly toward Israel as the Times’ article initially suggested he was:

If only there had been some clue that Refaat Alareer didn’t like Israel very much …

Oh, wait. There was. In the freaking New York Times:

If reading what they publish is too tall an order, they can always check out Twitter:

That’s just a small sample from the past few days. Imagine how much material there is from the month since the New York Times published the article in question. Imagine how much material there is from the months since the New York Times published his opinion piece about how Israel wants to terrify if not murder Palestinian children. Imagine how much material there is from the entire time Refaat Alareer has been on Twitter.

So weird that this sort of thing keeps happening.

That’s pretty much where the New York Times is at right now. Only they’re even deeper in fecal matter.

Hey, man. Clicks are clicks.

The New York Times apparently doesn’t agree. Sorry.

They may have gotten caught, but count on them to do it again. And again and again and again.

