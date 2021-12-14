If the children are our future, our future could include a return to the past. Our segregationist past, that is.

Check out what they’re doing at Centennial: A School for Expeditionary Learning, part of the Denver Public Schools system:

This is in Denver Public School District. Tell me again how this is moving forward to a color blind society where people are only judged by the content of their character.@CBHeresy @CDouglasLove3 @OfficialCWATSON @kennymxu @1776Unites @gothixTV pic.twitter.com/oydnlGczzx — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) December 14, 2021

This sounds promising, doesn’t it?

Denver Public Schools now promoting racially-segregated playtime—for "equity." pic.twitter.com/QO5XZXHfcX — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 14, 2021

Christopher Rufo reports that this brilliant idea was conceived by Nicole Tembrock, the “Dean of Culture”:

According to Centennial Elementary staff, this event was organized by the school's "Dean of Culture," Nicole Tembrock. The event was cancelled due to COVID protocols, but they plan to reschedule in the new year. pic.twitter.com/mf24FSmfGx — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 14, 2021

Well, thank goodness it’s only being rescheduled and not canceled altogether. /sarc

University of Denver law professor @davekopel points out that this is illegal under the Colorado Constitution.https://t.co/KE5USItP3W — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 14, 2021

In violation of Colo. Const. art. IX, sec. 8: "nor shall any distinction or classification of pupils be made on account of race or color." https://t.co/W3jmTUpPQK — Dave Kopel (@davekopel) December 14, 2021

In addition to being unconstitutional, it’s just plain stupid. And shameful. And toxic. And stupid. Did we mention it was stupid?

😳 What year is it?! — Beanie (@Beanie0597) December 14, 2021

Separate but equal? Are we in 1951? — evelynkm (@evelynkm) December 14, 2021

This is what race obsession eventually leads to.. https://t.co/9esL7OtmYT — Will. Power – Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) December 14, 2021

Democrats in the Jim Crow south: "Separate but Equal." Democrats today: "Separate but Equal." BuT tHe PaRtiES sWitChed https://t.co/CwOzEDibCy — RBe (@RBPundit) December 14, 2021

This is just segregation. It's woke Jim Crow. https://t.co/SJBpH3vyIK — Matt Cover (@MattCover) December 14, 2021

Couldn’t’ve put it better ourselves.

If civil rights activists of the 1950s popped out of a time machine today, and saw all this stuff, they would infer that their movement had failed. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) December 14, 2021

This whole racism disguised as progress phenomenon is so backwards — Roy Ben-Tzvi (@Roy_Bntz) December 14, 2021

File this under "Things that Should Not Happen in America" https://t.co/xSFBFNMVYT — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) December 14, 2021

Well, unfortunately, it’s happening.

Let’s do our best to stop it.

