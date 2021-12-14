If the children are our future, our future could include a return to the past. Our segregationist past, that is.

Check out what they’re doing at Centennial: A School for Expeditionary Learning, part of the Denver Public Schools system:

This sounds promising, doesn’t it?

Christopher Rufo reports that this brilliant idea was conceived by Nicole Tembrock, the “Dean of Culture”:

Well, thank goodness it’s only being rescheduled and not canceled altogether. /sarc

Trending

In addition to being unconstitutional, it’s just plain stupid. And shameful. And toxic. And stupid. Did we mention it was stupid?

Couldn’t’ve put it better ourselves.

Well, unfortunately, it’s happening.

Let’s do our best to stop it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Centennial: A School for Expeditionary LearningChristopher RufoColoradoDenverDenver Public SchoolsNicole Tembrockracismracistsegregation

Recommended Twitchy Video