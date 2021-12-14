In case you missed it, Joe Biden has decided not to extend student loan debt relief:

That’s a pretty serious blow to progressives like Rep. Pramila Jayapal:

Perhaps Rep. Jayapal and her likeminded friends should consider the possibility that the federal government endlessly deferring student loan payments, if not outright canceling them, may not be the best solution to the student loan debt problem.

Perhaps Rep. Jayapal and her likeminded friends should listen to Iowahawk, who, unlike most progressives, has actually taken the time to examine the issue closely and thoughtfully:

If Iowahawk weren’t so disgusted with government and politicians, we’d suggest he go into politics. But he probably wouldn’t last anyway … he makes way too much sense.

