CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was a guest on “The TODAY Show” this morning, and she took the opportunity to reassure the American public that there’s a light at the end of the COVID19 tunnel.

Just kidding! She stepped up the fearmongering.

More from TODAY:

Walensky stressed that of about 120,000 cases of COVID-19 currently being reported daily in the U.S., the vast majority of them are still the delta variant, but early data from other countries has shown that omicron is spreading rapidly.

“It is more transmissible, and we’re seeing that in other countries as well, that it’s rapidly becoming the more predominant strain, but I want to emphasize that we have the tools now,” she said about the omicron variant.

What sort of tools do we have in our toolbox? Some pretty good ones, it looks like. But they’re still not powerful enough for Rochelle Walensky’s satisfaction (emphasis ours):

Pfizer said in a news release Tuesday that a clinical trial of its new oral COVID-19 pill called Paxlovid found that it was 89% effective at preventing high-risk people from being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.

“Another great tool in our toolbox, but the first thing I want to say is the best way to protect yourself against COVID is to not get it in the first place, and that is to get vaccinated and boosted,” Walensky said. “If you do think you have symptoms of COVID though, this Pfizer pill, should it move through the FDA swiftly, will be another great tool, but we need to diagnose people early, so if you have symptoms, go and get tested so that you can diagnosed potentially if we have this pill available.”

Well, here’s the thing: as much as we’d all love to not get COVID19 in the first place, as we’re learning, you can still get and transmit COVID19 even if you’re vaccinated and boosted. Your case will likely be less severe, but you can still get it. That’s how it works with the flu, too. The flu vaccine doesn’t confer 100% immunity, but if you contract the flu after you’ve been vaccinated, you’re likely to experience milder symptoms than you would if you hadn’t been vaccinated.

And you know what? That’s OK. It doesn’t mean that vaccines don’t work.

But if you do contract a severe case of COVID19, it should be encouraging to know that there may be drugs out there that can be highly effective weapons against serious illness or even death. Yet Walensky doesn’t want you to be encouraged. She wants you to be terrified.

Because if you’re terrified, you’re easier to control.

Is the Pfizer pill a magic bullet? Who can say for sure?

But the idea that we can’t celebrate the development of a drug that could potentially save millions of lives is nothing short of infuriating.

Rochelle Walensky is definitely a tool. Too bad she’s not the helpful kind.

We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. Which will be never.

But the government has had a sweet, sweet taste of additional control over people’s lives. Don’t think for a second that they’re in any rush to give that up.

