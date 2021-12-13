Last month, Twitchy staple Noam Blum sent out a tweet about different issues that the White House and Democrats have attempted to gaslight us on:

Lab leak? All in your imagination

Gain of Function? All in your imagination

BLM riots? All in your imagination

Afghanistan disaster? All in your imagination

CRT? All in your imagination

Self-defense? All in your imagination

Inflation? All in your imagination You're just crazy! — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 17, 2021

Time to add another one to the pile.

Last week, the CBO scored the “zero-dollar” Build Back Better plan at a lot more than zero dollars:

#BREAKING: Federal deficits could increase by $3 trillion over the next decade if temporary provisions are made permanent. The numbers were requested by Republicans, who have criticized the BBB as being riddled with budgetary gimmicks.https://t.co/yNYxtpEEOk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 10, 2021

And today, Jen Psaki is telling us once again not to believe our own lying eyes and ears:

Psaki is calling the CBO score on Build Back Better, showing it adds $3 trillion to the deficit, "fake" — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 13, 2021

"It's a fake score about a bill that doesn't exist," says @PressSec of the @USCBO score on #BuildBackBetter. pic.twitter.com/x2QTMcoz8w — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 13, 2021

Watch:

Jen Psaki says that Build Back Better lowers the deficit and pays for the "$2T tax cuts that Republicans didn't pay for." "You're welcome, for that." pic.twitter.com/yoJd33RWV0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2021

Wow.

DOOCY TIME: Biden says BBB won't "add a penny to the deficit. The CBO has this new score where they assume that social programs are going to be made permanent…It would add almost $3 trillion, so does that mean…[he] will commit that [they're] not going to be made permanent?" pic.twitter.com/Icmbg1xMB4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 13, 2021

Did we already say “wow”? Because … wow.

Is this woman for real? https://t.co/LJkVrBSbFf — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) December 13, 2021

Unfortunately, she’s for real. Just like the CBO score that she wants us to believe is fake.

Jen Psaki calls the latest CBO Build Back Better bill “fake” but won’t say which entitlement programs Biden does not want to make permanent — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 13, 2021

If Psaki is going to call the CBO score “fake,” the admin needs to start naming which programs they plan to ACTUALLY let expire after just a few years. They want credit from the left for the programs, they don’t want the heat for the price tag. Can’t have both. https://t.co/VmzZFNUZzr — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 13, 2021

If you think Democrats actually intend to let their (disastrous) universal pre-K program, child tax credit, and SALT deductions expire in just a few years, I have some beach front property in St. George, Utah to sell you. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 13, 2021

Jen Psaki’s been trying to offload beachfront property in St. George, Utah, on us since she took this job.

17 thousand Pinocchio’s. ✅ It doesn’t come CLOSE to lowering the deficit – it will add trillions. ✅ IRS data shows the $2T tax cuts overwhelmingly benefited middle and working class most. ✅ The biggest part of BBB is a tax cut for wealthy people in blue states. https://t.co/EO3lzzPlQm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 13, 2021

But it’s free!

We have to pass it to see what’s in it. https://t.co/fVL4p1c4xv — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 13, 2021

