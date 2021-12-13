Last month, Twitchy staple Noam Blum sent out a tweet about different issues that the White House and Democrats have attempted to gaslight us on:

Time to add another one to the pile.

Last week, the CBO scored the “zero-dollar” Build Back Better plan at a lot more than zero dollars:

And today, Jen Psaki is telling us once again not to believe our own lying eyes and ears:

Trending

Watch:

Wow.

Did we already say “wow”? Because … wow.

Unfortunately, she’s for real. Just like the CBO score that she wants us to believe is fake.

Jen Psaki’s been trying to offload beachfront property in St. George, Utah, on us since she took this job.

But it’s free!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Build Back BetterCBOJen PsakiJoe BidenPeter Doocy

Recommended Twitchy Video