The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing today on “Combating Gun Trafficking and Reducing Violence in Chicago.” As Senate Judiciary Chair, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin took the wheel … and tried to run over gun rights advocate and Heritage Foundation Legal Fellow Amy Swearer:

OUTRAGEOUS: @SenatorDurbin cut off @AmySwearer during her opening remarks to prevent her from from citing data on rogue prosecutors. Revealing the hearing titled “combating gun trafficking and reducing violence in Chicago” isn't actually interested in doing either. pic.twitter.com/T8SKUEABe9 — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) December 13, 2021

Dick Durbin certainly isn’t interested.

What excuse could @SenatorDurbin possibly have for preventing @AmySwearer from testifying about a news story that's been covered by numerous outlets—including the Chicago Sun Times?https://t.co/lJprwjlKaO pic.twitter.com/a5a8L9wtAq — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) December 13, 2021

The only excuse Dick Durbin could possibly have for wanting to cut Amy Swearer off at the pass is that he’s terrified that she’ll undermine his gun control arguments. And that’s not even an excuse so much as it is proof that he’s a coward.

Swearer, however, is not a coward.

Sen. Durbin held a hearing on Chicago-specific violence, then cut me off when my explanation was too Chicago-specific. The story he didn't want you to hear? Police arrested 5 men who fired over 70 rounds at a Chicago home. Prosecutors released all of them without a single charge. https://t.co/lE6OTVk16O — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) December 13, 2021

Perpetrators of gun violence in Chicago reasonably believe they can light up a neighborhood on Friday, and then be released on Monday without facing a single meaningful consequence. @SenatorDurbin believes it's inappropriate to mention this at a hearing on Chicago gun violence. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) December 13, 2021

Because Dick Durbin is not serious about curbing gun violence.

The Democrats have never been interested in solving these types of problems. They not only create them, but they need them as a boogeyman they can use to campaign on. https://t.co/9gIJpEgcWc — DPatrickU (@DPatrickU1) December 13, 2021

Exactly. Swearer knows it, too. And that scares Dems like Durbin even more.

If Durbin thought this would trip her up he was dead wrong. @amyswearer didn't miss a BEAT. https://t.co/BlP7fcZm71 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 13, 2021

.@SenatorDurbin just made very clear what @Gundisalvus explains here—black lives clearly don't matter to BLM or the radical left: https://t.co/BB1mmglKou — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 13, 2021

Democratic politicians like Dick Durbin don’t want to solve gun violence; they want to perpetuate it. Because as long as there’s violence, they can use it to justify overreach and power grabs.

They don't want to hear the #truth. — Cornbelt Marketing, Inc. (@SamuelBHudson) December 13, 2021

Clearly.

If you don’t want to hear the accurate truth Sen Durbin, don’t invite Amy Swearer, that’s all she speaks. https://t.co/afGkyWG1Cq — Steven Bucci (@SBucci) December 13, 2021

