Yesterday, the AP reported that Biden administration officials were planning to encourage Ukraine to cede some land to Russia. No big deal, as it’s land already controlled by Russian separatists, so obviously Russia will leave Ukraine alone if Ukraine just does this one little thing.

“Biden Administration officials have suggested that the U.S. will press Ukraine to formally cede a measure of autonomy to eastern Ukrainian lands now controlled by Russia-backed separatists who rose up against Kyiv in 2014.”https://t.co/TpAUbA7cty — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 9, 2021

This news prompted some of Joe Biden’s critics to wonder aloud what Vladimir Putin has on Biden. After all, when Donald Trump failed to take Putin outside and show him what it’s like, media firefighters went nuts, suggesting if not outright claiming that Putin had some serious dirt on Orange Man. And Trump’s insufficiently aggressive attitude toward Russia looks pretty macho compared to Biden’s.

So you may be wondering when the media are going to start getting all fired up about Joe Biden being compromised. The answer is not today. Not for as long as they can still find a way to make this about Donald Trump.

Over to you, Washington Post:

Opinion by David Ignatius: Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump https://t.co/vCNNtwrccX — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 10, 2021

Max Boot is all about this, of course:

.⁦@IgnatiusPost⁩: Putin has broken through the guardrails with Trump’s silent acquiescence or outright approval. https://t.co/9YGOuEgX8o — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) December 10, 2021

Maximum Boot, minimum credibility.

We don’t need any conspiratorial analysis of Trump’s links with Russia to make this case, @IgnatiusPost writes. We just need look at the facts: https://t.co/cokoyVzzY1 — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) December 10, 2021

Yes, let’s look at the facts. One fact is that Joe Biden is president. Another fact is that Putin wasn’t getting all big and bad about Ukraine when Donald Trump was president (same can’t be said for when Barack Obama was president) and now, when Joe Biden is in office, Putin once again feels confident in threatening Ukraine without fear of reprisal from the U.S.

This is an amazing take to publish in December of the year 2021. pic.twitter.com/rOFIGHEbAK — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 10, 2021

It really is. It’s insane, actually.

What, lol — Wolf of Wildwood🇺🇸 (@realBookdon) December 10, 2021

WaPo is taking us for suckers.

Codswallop — st (@stevesinny) December 10, 2021

More drivel from the WP. — Francis David Durand (@FrancisDavidDu4) December 10, 2021

David isn't aware that Biden is president, apparently. Either that or he's gaslighting for a Ron Klain RT. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/hi5W45v54G — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) December 10, 2021

Keep this up, and they’ll be getting Ron Klain retweets all day, every day.

Ignatius is one of the greats, but even the greats can be wrong. This column attempts to blame Trump for Putin’s aggression at Ukraine’s border. It’s true that Trump’s rhetorical sycophancy towards Putin was awful. But his policies were strong. https://t.co/z8tcYJ9rTm — Eli Lake (@EliLake) December 10, 2021

He armed Ukraine when Obama wouldn't. He enforced sanctions on Nordstream 2, when Biden doesn't. He appointed hawks to his nat sec cabinet. He shut down Russia's consulate/spy station in San Francisco. He withdrew from INF and recognized Juan Guaido. — Eli Lake (@EliLake) December 10, 2021

What's more, Putin's reckless aggression was overlooked by US presidents long before Trump was a national political figure. He invaded Georgia in 2008. He first invaded Ukraine in 2014. This says nothing of the assassinations, cyber meddling and information warfare. — Eli Lake (@EliLake) December 10, 2021

So yes, it's fair to criticize Trump's rhetoric as provocative and dangerous. But Biden is the president now. Putin's brinksmanship is challenging Biden. And Biden's response is to offer diplomatic concessions in exchange for de-escalation. https://t.co/7RvOBaWwpK — Eli Lake (@EliLake) December 10, 2021

Just be honest, WaPo. It’s easy if you try.

Recommended Twitchy Video