Best of luck to Ukraine.

Because with Joe Biden as POTUS, they’re really gonna need it:

Joe Biden and Biden-Harris officials are pushing Ukraine to give up territory to Putin in exchange for promises that he won't invade even further, for now. It's the literal definition of appeasement. Utterly disgraceful. https://t.co/jhVeCdAsvN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 9, 2021

You heard Sen. Cruz:

“Biden Administration officials have suggested that the U.S. will press Ukraine to formally cede a measure of autonomy to eastern Ukrainian lands now controlled by Russia-backed separatists who rose up against Kyiv in 2014.”https://t.co/TpAUbA7cty — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 9, 2021

Earlier this week, President Biden warned Vladimir Putin that he has “deep concerns” about Russia’s intent with regard to Ukraine. Guess the concerns aren’t that deep if Biden’s ready to push Ukraine to give up some of Ukraine.

Ah the adults are at it again. — Liz Horning (@lhorning45) December 9, 2021

You know it:

Ukraine may be asked “can you make some step forward on these areas,” said Steven Pifer, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. That could include measures such as allowing the Russia-allied Donbas region to control its own health care, police and schools, he said. “But I don’t see Washington pushing the Ukrainians to take steps that would compromise their sovereignty or the ability of the national government when it came to making decisions,” Pifer said.

Well of course not, Steven!

You don't have to invade Ukraine if Ukraine is handed to you willingly. https://t.co/TXGtjRRSOZ pic.twitter.com/Pjna0jcoDK — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 9, 2021

That’s very true. Always thinkin’, that Biden administration.

What could possibly go wrong?

AP: "Administration officials have suggested that the U.S. will press Ukraine to formally cede a measure of autonomy to eastern Ukrainian lands" to Russia. Literal dictionary-definition appeasement. https://t.co/djQMygqBOI — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 9, 2021

It’s fine. This is fine.

Look popular sovereignty and ethnic self determination have barely led to ANY once-in-a-century disasters. https://t.co/BIgMgpBEou — Foster (@foster_type) December 9, 2021

Peace in our time. https://t.co/W5vUzygFJ0 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 9, 2021

Chamberlain would be proud. https://t.co/cQfa47mzhD — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 9, 2021

Would he ever. How touching it would be if Joe Biden decides to carry on Chamberlain’s legacy.

Oh man, remember when we had a Russian agent as president who would do whatever Putin wanted, but then we elected someone who would finally stand up to Russia? — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) December 9, 2021

Welp.

If this were Trump we'd get days of "what does Putin have on him" coverage after something like this. With people billed as "legal experts" and "foreign blackmail experts" providing all sorts of nonsense guesswork about "kompromat." https://t.co/WIjmzPxUxK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 9, 2021

Oh, without a doubt.

Biden is emboldening Russia. He is Putin's puppet. He is destroying the post-Cold War order. He is straining our alliances. Did I miss any? https://t.co/pyoae2DZiI — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) December 9, 2021

We’re sure there’s still lots more to come before Biden takes his leave, but that’s pretty good for now.

There is a chance that–incredible as it may sound–Trump will have been the toughest-on-Russia president since Bill Clinton. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 9, 2021

Stay tuned to find out!

Recommended Twitchy Video