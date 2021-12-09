Best of luck to Ukraine.

Because with Joe Biden as POTUS, they’re really gonna need it:

You heard Sen. Cruz:

Earlier this week, President Biden warned Vladimir Putin that he has “deep concerns” about Russia’s intent with regard to Ukraine. Guess the concerns aren’t that deep if Biden’s ready to push Ukraine to give up some of Ukraine.

You know it:

Ukraine may be asked “can you make some step forward on these areas,” said Steven Pifer, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. That could include measures such as allowing the Russia-allied Donbas region to control its own health care, police and schools, he said.

“But I don’t see Washington pushing the Ukrainians to take steps that would compromise their sovereignty or the ability of the national government when it came to making decisions,” Pifer said.

Well of course not, Steven!

That’s very true. Always thinkin’, that Biden administration.

What could possibly go wrong?

It’s fine. This is fine.

Would he ever. How touching it would be if Joe Biden decides to carry on Chamberlain’s legacy.

Welp.

Oh, without a doubt.

We’re sure there’s still lots more to come before Biden takes his leave, but that’s pretty good for now.

Stay tuned to find out!

