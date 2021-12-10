Chris Cuomo’s CNN replacement Michael Smerconish impressed us recently with his willingness to, along with Bob Costas, call out the IOC and NBA for bending over for China.

All good things must come to an end, though, and as Smerconish is a smug, self-satisfied liberal (like his predecessor) and it was only a matter of time before he’d behave like one.

That’s what happened last night as he and CNN colleague Don Lemon discussed why poorer kids shouldn’t have access to the quality private-school educations that people like Don Lemon received and like Smerconish’s own children have received:

CNN's Michael Smerconish: "Our children all went to [private school]. But here's the thing. We paid for that education, my wife and me" pic.twitter.com/QZ0x3tfwj2 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 10, 2021

Isn’t that special?

And some of us want to extend that privilege to others https://t.co/SWOsLntjoS — Daniel Buck (@MrDanielBuck) December 10, 2021

Wouldn’t it be cool if everyone in America had the ability to send their children to private school like you’re able to @smerconish ?! Man, wouldn’t that be something. https://t.co/ERJuH3dvuz — Okie.Buds (@okiebuds_) December 10, 2021

It would be icky, is what it would be. Imagine your kids having to share their private schools with working-class ragamuffins!

Their parents also paid for the public school their homes were assigned to as well. Lemon and Smerconish’s parents paid twice. https://t.co/UOMUbGQrIx — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) December 10, 2021

How nice that they could afford to pay twice.

No, here’s the thing, @smerconish @donlemon. My kid spent K-3 in MA "A" rated public and their Child Find/Free Appropriate Public Education/IEP non-compliance forced my husband and me to pay for private #SpEd the last 5-yrs—that’s why I fight for #SchoolChoice—y’all should, too. https://t.co/WO9kglVGXA — Marilyn Muller #LiteracyIsEquity (@1in5advocacy) December 10, 2021

Fight for school choice? You’re asking a lot of Lemon and Smerconish. You know what fighting for school choice would mean, don’t you? Lemon and Smerconish shudder to think about it.

“But here’s the thing. We’re rich. We don’t want poor kids to have the same advantage.” https://t.co/XK96lvnvOC — Kerfuffle Actual 🧼🤲🤗 (@shoshido) December 10, 2021

“We can’t have the poors going to the same schools as us” https://t.co/ZdHBQptqYt — ObiWade (@obiwade) December 10, 2021

"Here's the thing…I don't want those peasant children in my private school with my wealthy kids" https://t.co/GlFbmgAJD2 — Billy Mitchell's Riding Crop (@pawnman99) December 10, 2021

Simply put, low income people shouldn’t be allowed to have that same opportunity. Their kids should be stuck in inferior public schools. https://t.co/KIreQTOuHD — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 10, 2021

Let the poorer kids stay where they belong. They’re poor, so who cares if they don’t have access to a quality education? Not like they’re ever going to amount to anything anyway.

Every so often, the mask helpfully slips. https://t.co/MpF7VQZc0f — Good Dog, Blue. 🥞 (@sasimmons) December 10, 2021

The mask didn’t just slip; it crashed to the floor and shattered into a million pieces.

Geez, they are not even pretending anymore. @donlemon says he went to private school because his parents could afford. Lower and middle class kids have to stay where they belong. Separation much?!? https://t.co/udO83IHWSP — Anna Moro ❤️‍🔥🇻🇦🇧🇷🇺🇸 (@acmtilim) December 10, 2021

It’s just segregation, pure and simple. Racial and financial.

"School choice for me but not for thee!" — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 10, 2021

"Only rich people should be able to send their kids to private schools! The peasants must spend their children's education dollars at residentially assigned government schools!" — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 10, 2021

I wonder if @smerconish is against Pell Grants for higher education? — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 10, 2021

Sounds like he’s against anything that could let the dirty poor children anywhere near his own kids.

I wonder if @smerconish believes low-income families should be forced to spend their food stamp dollars at residentially assigned government-run grocery stores? — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 10, 2021

Just as long as they don’t have to shop anywhere he shops. Because that would be gross.

I'm glad @smerconish's family had those opportunities. But why fight against school choice for others?🤔 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 10, 2021

At the end CNN's Don Lemon says "Amen. Same with my parents. And that's how it should be." I'm glad @donlemon had that opportunity. But why fight against school choice for others?🤔 pic.twitter.com/mc3tEJQ4cJ — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 10, 2021

Because in Don Lemon and Michael Smerconish’s eyes, others aren’t as good as Don Lemon and Michael Smerconish.

“Same with my parents.”-Don Lemon. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 10, 2021

Sigh.

I like how @donlemon quickly says his parents sent him to private school, then immoderately regrets it and moves on. Tough to keep playing the victim when you're the privileged. https://t.co/OiRRfojmtB — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 10, 2021

Yep.

That's nice. A lot of families can't afford to do that on top of the taxes they already pay for education so they are stuck with their kids going to schools where administrators clearly don't prioritize the well being of their kids. Those families deserve a choice. https://t.co/1yvmAOoOPZ — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 10, 2021

“My wife and I paid for private school so we are allowed choice. If you can’t afford it, then you can’t ask for choice” is not a winning pitch. Try again. https://t.co/qSsPnTEUuJ — Benign Radical 🇺🇸 (@benignradical) December 10, 2021

After hearing that only rich people should be able to send their kids to private schools for a good education, Don Lemon replies "that's how it should be". Not very Equitable there Don. https://t.co/JDEy1SZozk — Aerostatica (@Aerostatica21) December 10, 2021

Glad to know that you are both privileged. Now go tell the kids who Zoom-schooled from a McDonald's bench in freezing temps because their parents had to work. #KidsBeforeUnions https://t.co/srWl20Qokc — Recall CUSD Board (@RecallCUSDBoard) December 10, 2021

Do rich people not understand this argument is in essence, “see, we have money so we get to make choices for our kids. You poors who can’t afford that need to do what we say and stay where we put you”. Like, that’s their argument. https://t.co/ca2s4Oi5PG — Just Mindy (@just_mindy) December 10, 2021

F* those poor kids, amirite? These same people will talk about privilege, equality, & equity. Some people believe words over actions 🤦🏽‍♀️ If you don't see reality yet, I don't know if anyone can help you. And who do they think is paying for public schools? WE ALL PAY. https://t.co/LcdDipaoCz — The American Method (@dess_ri) December 10, 2021

Parting food for thought:

Take note: This is exactly how universal healthcare will operate. The public will pay for a shitty state run system that constantly requires more money, while the elite will have their own hospitals and doctors that only they can see. https://t.co/NpTmQYpe6w — Chris Arrr (@capitalistpeeg) December 10, 2021

