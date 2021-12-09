Reason’s Nick Gillespie was out and about in New York City this morning when he came across something very interesting:

Dude.

Yikes — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) December 9, 2021

“Yikes” is accurate, we’d say.

The graphic designers really captured gratitude and placidity. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 9, 2021

It's amazing. — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) December 9, 2021

It really is. But is it too amazing to be real?

This can’t be real – has to be a parody/prank — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) December 9, 2021

It very well may be:

Deleted this until I can figure out if it's real. pic.twitter.com/S9R3u8TNBy — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) December 9, 2021

Here’s the thing, though: even if it’s not a real WHO advertisement, it’s absolutely believable.

Amazing effort for a viral fake if so. Impressive effort! — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 9, 2021

Seriously. Assuming it’s part of some viral campaign, kudos to whoever’s responsible for it. Because they absolutely nailed it.

Fake but accurate. — Brian KW (@BrianKWithers) December 9, 2021

***

