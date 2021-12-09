Critical Race Theory proponents love to argue that their opponents are racist conservative white supremacists. Being against CRT education means wanting to hide the truth about institutional racism from our children!

And if we fail to teach our children that America was founded on racism and that white people are inherently evil, we might end up undoing all that the Civil Rights Movement accomplished and all that modern-day civil rights crusaders are trying to accomplish. And you know where we end up then? Right back in Segregated America.

Or maybe, just maybe, it’s the Critical Race Theorists who want a return to segregation:

WATCH: Bigelow Middle School Principal in Newton, Mass. announces racially segregated "safe spaces" for students to "process" the Rittenhouse and Arbery verdicts. Admission to one of the spaces is solely based on students’ skin color. pic.twitter.com/8X3p0drGT9 — Parents Defending Education (@DefendingEd) December 9, 2021

See the full video from the Principal here: https://t.co/Xg4pK7Lpbc — Parents Defending Education (@DefendingEd) December 9, 2021

It’s legitimately amazing that all of this is supposedly being done in the name of preparing Bigelow Middle School students for “the real world.” Watch:

First off, is it really the school’s business to help students “process” the Rittenhouse and Arbery trial verdicts?

What's to process? Justice was served. You should probably introduce civics as a course. Or possibly basic law. — Lilly MuddFlower (@SpunkyMudflower) December 9, 2021

And second of all, why would processing either trial require racially segregating students?

Why would they want segregation? — Lea (@CristinP) December 9, 2021

I know this as racial segregation, and it was always presented as a bad thing. — ⛧ OneDreamyDemon ⛧ (@PrimalHex) December 9, 2021

Thurgood Marshall is rolling in his grave https://t.co/bwCt2OJy2G — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 9, 2021

We can only imagine.

How do they get to these positions of power over students? Parents should speak up. — Detta12 (@Detta122) December 9, 2021

Parents need to speak up.

I thought segregation was wrong? (It IS.) Happening in schools. Wake up, speak up: https://t.co/RnLZDN53sy — Jill Simonian, theFABmom® (@JillSimonian) December 9, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video