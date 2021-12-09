It would appear that Joe Biden and the Democratic Party aren’t looking so hot heading into 2022.

Already more than a little underwater with Hispanics, the Biden administration likely hasn’t even had a taste of the wrath that’s still to come their way.

But make no mistake: it’s coming. And it’s going to come from people of all races, particularly people with children.

From NPR:

Democrats say the child tax credit has a particularly large impact on low-income families for whom the additional funds have been crucial. A recent study from Columbia University found that those monthly payments kept 3.6 million children out of poverty in October. In the NPR/Marist survey, almost 6 in 10 eligible households said they received the child tax credit. But the 59% of eligible respondents is far below the number of families that the government expects should be getting funds. The IRS estimated earlier this year that the families of 88% of children in the U.S. would be eligible for the payments and said in September that 35 million families received them. The disconnect between the government figures and respondents’ answers is a perception and credit problem for Biden and Democrats. Even among those who did recall receiving the tax credit, two-thirds said it only helped a little and 1 in 5 said it didn’t help at all.

A sense that the wonderful and amazing child tax credit hasn’t really made families’ lives better will drive plenty of backlash against the Biden administration. But as Twitchy fixture @politicalmath points out, that’s only the half of the headache Biden and the Democrats have created for themselves:

As bad as things are for Biden's approval rate, he's on borrowed time We have not yet gotten to the tax season where people aren't going to get the child tax credit (b/c it's been paid out to them already) That's going to be wildhttps://t.co/Xulscr7B92 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) December 9, 2021

It’s going to be a hot mess.

I'm still getting paper checks for my child tax credit b/c it's next to impossible to cancel My sense is that the scale of theft and fraud with those checks is substantial, but we won't really know until April 2022 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) December 9, 2021

And that’s still not the only dam that’s set to break:

Not to mention student loan payments will be back at the beginning of 2022 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 9, 2021

I don't think we will have to wait until April. The frozen federal student loan repayments begin again in January. Going to be a bloodbath. https://t.co/vKdK6MEntL — Supply Chain Logistics – "Safe & Effective" (@E_got_tweets) December 9, 2021

It’s all but impossible to believe that Americans getting run over by financial freight trains won’t have an impact on the Democrats’ prospects in 2022. It’s not necessarily hard to take a little of people’s money here and there without them really noticing, but we’re not talking about just a little bit of money anymore.

Many people attempted to make this point about the child tax credit. https://t.co/UNE3uQll38 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) December 9, 2021

But many other people chose not to listen, because why would Joe Biden or the Democrats ever want to mislead?

I’ve been saving these because I know the hit is coming, but I don’t know how many people know that. https://t.co/nea2kWHyjY — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) December 9, 2021

They’re gonna learn. And it’s gonna be a very difficult lesson.

The child tax credit is great but the people that don't understand it will be pissed at tax time. These are the same people that think getting a huge return is a great thing though — grumblepantsmcgee (@awkwardwhitee) December 9, 2021

I'm gonna laugh when people finally realize this. Are we going to get countless articles about how people aren't getting the refunds they expected like we did after the tax cuts kicked in? https://t.co/DpO4k3B8XB — Admiral Rufus T. Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) December 9, 2021

Maybe articles about how ackshually it’s good not to get tax refunds now.

Its such a train wreck. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 9, 2021

