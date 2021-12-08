As you know, President Biden’s overall approval rating is sinking to such depths that his administration is going to have to borrow a deep-sea submersible from the Navy to retrieve it. But a further breakdown of the demographics shows that the Democrats have a lot to worry about, especially when it comes to Hispanic support:

How will Biden and the Dems respond? Fortunately, they’re totally predictable:

Let the Democrats make all the mistakes they want!

And as it turns out, Hispanic Americans view illegal immigration and other things like everybody else does.

