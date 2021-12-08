As you know, President Biden’s overall approval rating is sinking to such depths that his administration is going to have to borrow a deep-sea submersible from the Navy to retrieve it. But a further breakdown of the demographics shows that the Democrats have a lot to worry about, especially when it comes to Hispanic support:

🚨🚨 New poll from @WSJ shows a seismic shift among Hispanic voters: ☑️ Biden’s approval rating among Hispanics is 12 pts underwater ☑️ For the first time, Hispanics are now evenly split on the 2022 Congressional ballot ☑️ Biden is only +1 in a 2024 rematch with Trump pic.twitter.com/dHX1BPM2M0 — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 8, 2021

🚨🚨 Another poll — this time from YouGov/The Economist — shows Biden’s approval rating is tanking with Hispanics. Approve: 40%

Disapprove: 47% Maybe if the Democrats keep calling Hispanics “Latinx” and “racist,” that will fix the problem? pic.twitter.com/uCl8J3lHBZ — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 8, 2021

How will Biden and the Dems respond? Fortunately, they’re totally predictable:

Democrats will respond to this by doubling down on a policy that is not actually popular AT ALL among Hispanic voters: Promotion of illegal immigration. There is a reason people in historically Dem-voting TX border towns are shifting to the GOP in droves. https://t.co/L7CFZWi36m — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 8, 2021

Let the Democrats make all the mistakes they want!

Democrats: "Wait, why are you voting GOP?! We called you Latinx!!!" Latinos: "Yeah, that's pretty much why we did. What are you going to do about it?" — Will DiBugno (@DCLongIslander) December 8, 2021

Apparently, insulting our heritage by calling us "latinx" (a made-up and, dare I say, very white term) isn't working for Democrats. https://t.co/GJvU6MiUwn — Quena González (@QuenaGonzalez) December 8, 2021

And as it turns out, Hispanic Americans view illegal immigration and other things like everybody else does.

Recommended Twitchy Video