Yesterday, MSNBC’s Ari Melber noticed something about AP headlines concerning jobs reports under President Donald Trump and under President Joe Biden:

While the AP reported on the "sluggish" jobs report under President Biden, they called a similar number under Trump "robust." pic.twitter.com/C2prt0uHZU — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) December 6, 2021

This calls for an Expert™ analysis. That’s where Tom Nichols comes in:

The media have internalized Republican criticisms about themselves, as have the Democrats. It's been a successful PR effort beyond the GOP's wildest dreams. https://t.co/EbFPru0Sr5 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 7, 2021

THE MEDIA AND DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAVE TAKEN REPUBLICANS’ CRITICISMS TO HEART!!11!

Obviously that’s the only explanation for this.

One was unexpected, therefore “robust”, and the other was expected, therefore “sluggish”. On top on that, labor force participation rate was 63% in 2/18 and it was 61.8% Friday. It’s not some crazy slant. Both headlines are accurate. https://t.co/c4cOHumRVf — Deisler (@Mr_Deisler) December 7, 2021

That's because adding 200K in a growing economy is more impressive than the same amount when coming out of a moribund cycle. Note the jobs projection for November was more than double this figure. https://t.co/RcWDiiH6TK — Brad Slager – Incontinent On Another Continent (@MartiniShark) December 7, 2021

The AP (and Dems) may be a lot of things, but worried about what the GOP thinks is not one of them.

Clearly Tom Nichols isn’t worried about what the GOP thinks of him, either, as he continues to make a complete ass of himself on a daily basis.

This is The Expert’s dumbest tweet ever, which says a lot. https://t.co/nE6Gbq9VTb — Michael (@gamecocklaw) December 7, 2021

Stay tuned for tomorrow.

Do you ever just get tired? Like of all of this *gestures broadly* I don’t get how you have the energy or desire to tweet about this every single day. — Josh Campbell (@Joshua87C) December 7, 2021

Is that a problem? — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 7, 2021

Hey man. Not for us. Ensures that if nothing else, we can always write about Tom Nichols saying something dumb.

Seems expertise has its limits. https://t.co/G6rSI7PPhU — Scrutable (@coredemar) December 7, 2021

As far as stupidity goes, though, the limit does not exist.

***

