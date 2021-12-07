Big news in Real Journalism World today! Yamiche Alcindor is going places:

Well, PBS’ loss is … also NBC’s loss.

NBC apparently thinks they’ve landed a hot commodity in Yamiche Alcindor, but all they’ve acquired is yet another reason for people to tune them out.

Finally.

Trending

At least that would be honest. Yamiche Alcindor’s “journalist” masquerade is a well known sham. If NBC News wants us to take them seriously, they shouldn’t indulge it.

Exactly. Embrace the suck, NBC.

Don’t get too excited … it may not be easy, but PBS could always replace her with someone even worse.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: journalismnbcnbc newsYamiche Alcindor

Recommended Twitchy Video