Big news in Real Journalism World today! Yamiche Alcindor is going places:

.@Yamiche will join the ranks of @NBCNews' Washington Bureau in March, adding to the network's growing all-star reporting team covering every corner of the nation's capital. A big win for Team Peacock. @Variety's @bristei has more. https://t.co/jCZDj13AKi — Richard Hudock (@richardhudock) December 7, 2021

Well, PBS’ loss is … also NBC’s loss.

LOL — Dusty (@dustopian) December 7, 2021

NBC apparently thinks they’ve landed a hot commodity in Yamiche Alcindor, but all they’ve acquired is yet another reason for people to tune them out.

Ah, this should restore the public's trust in the MSM's commitment to an unbiased Washington press corps. https://t.co/xo8izLjFg8 — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) December 7, 2021

Ah, finally someone who can add the liberal perspective to @NBCNews' reporting. https://t.co/CLIKmkXBN3 — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) December 7, 2021

Finally.

NBC didn’t want to hire a journalist? — Jeff (@jeff_karr) December 7, 2021

“Democrat activist joins Democrat PR firm.” — Anthony (@PhinsTweets2) December 7, 2021

“all-star reporting team” She fits right in with the all-star activists on that team. https://t.co/KQMJCvkIPn — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) December 7, 2021

Shocked that a leftwing activist is getting a job as a "reporter" on NBC News. https://t.co/KetWp4AZmX — RBe (@RBPundit) December 7, 2021

.@NBCNews staffing room: "Guys, who is the most partisan, openly DNC backing reporter in the WH press room?" "Definitely @Yamiche Alcindor from @PBS " "OK, we need more of that. Hire her" https://t.co/K9yk2RxW0x — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) December 7, 2021

Because there’s not nearly enough hard-left opinion at @NBCNews — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) December 7, 2021

Oh good, NBC news wasnt enough of a joke already https://t.co/E6PguXrzoK — Winston Coolidge (@winstoncoolidge) December 7, 2021

NBC losing more credibility https://t.co/1IpCEE1g0D — Josh, male, wearing mesh tank and denim jorts (@joshiegoesboom) December 7, 2021

This woman is one of the most embarrassing hacks in the business, never attempting to even try to hide the fact that she’s a raging far-left partisan. @NBCNews has made it clear where their priorities lie, and it’s not with truth or high-quality reporting. https://t.co/CYavxB6r0Y — Some Random Conservatarian (@violacesario_) December 7, 2021

With record low trust in the media you consider hiring one of the most blatant partisans as a win? Really? — Tim (@tntDVM) December 7, 2021

She’s an activist and it’s ridiculous any network is going to pretend she’s a reporter. If you want her on-air, hire her as a political commentator. https://t.co/HQtu3KOIAC — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 7, 2021

At least that would be honest. Yamiche Alcindor’s “journalist” masquerade is a well known sham. If NBC News wants us to take them seriously, they shouldn’t indulge it.

The more openly and explicitly liberal/pro-DNC these news outlets get, the better. The fraud of neutrality has long been recognized for what it is, and is a major cause of trust erosion. Fly the blue flag proudly. The politics are gross but it’s more honest. https://t.co/7HYO2Tu7ht — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 7, 2021

Exactly. Embrace the suck, NBC.

Taking her garbage hackery to the private sector. https://t.co/4N7dfibE2x — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 7, 2021

At least the taxpayers are no longer contributing to that train wreck. — rusty stonelake (@collectorgrid) December 7, 2021

Don’t get too excited … it may not be easy, but PBS could always replace her with someone even worse.

