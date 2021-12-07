It seems that freshman Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman has been stepping on some far-Left toes with his reluctance to publicly outright trash Israel:

Bowman represents a heavily Jewish district in New York and has voted accordingly, backing funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system and traveling to Israel in addition to praising J Street. For the Democratic Socialists of America, under whose banner Bowman launched his political career — knocking off a pro-Israel Democratic incumbent last year — it was three strikes and you’re out. DSA’s working group on Palestine is now pushing for the broader organization to expel Bowman over Israel. On Thursday, DSA’s national political committee said it wouldn’t push Bowman out but chastised him and said it wouldn’t endorse his reelection absent certain conditions. … The first-term progressive declined to comment on the DSA’s proposed move but said “proper policy and political actions” must be taken “in order to ensure a two-state solution.” That includes diplomacy and meeting with both parties to the conflict, he said. “It’s not just a talking point, it’s something that needs to get done. Because Palestinian rights and Palestinian humanity and Palestinians as a nation — it’s essential to the safety and security of everyone,” Bowman said in a brief interview.

For what it’s worth, fellow New York Dem Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks that Bowman is doing the best he can under the circumstances:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a close Bowman ally, also did not comment on the DSA’s move but said Bowman “has been an incredible champion on this issue given the community that he’s in” — a likely reference to his Jewish constituents.

https://t.co/3YY7QahPcg — Zachary Braiterman (@ZacharyBraiterm) December 6, 2021

“What he is doing is walking a very difficult path, quite alone,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I think the goal here is to stand with and advocate for Palestinian human rights. And so what’s really important for us is to transform the communities into supporting that.” — Zachary Braiterman (@ZacharyBraiterm) December 6, 2021

Jamaal Bowman’s doing a damn fine job when you consider the (((community))) he’s in.

“Given the community he is in” https://t.co/epAT05QVB5 — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 7, 2021

It's getting harder and harder not to spot AOC's anti-Semitism. What else does she mean by (((the community that he's in)))? https://t.co/VPqbPVnft1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 7, 2021

“Given the community that he’s in” sounds like something Steve King might say. And yet, there’s hardly an uproar about this comment by anti-racists. Why’s that? https://t.co/8OfdkURRhG — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) December 7, 2021

Ah. AOC figured out how to speak in triple parentheses. https://t.co/EPTRH7Adfw — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 7, 2021

So she’s not a complete moron, then. She at least knows how to blow a dog whistle.

The statement alone is upsetting, but don’t lose the forest for the trees. Why is it difficult “given the community that he’s in”? Bowman is championing causes his constituents are against. — JB (@StillClutchCity) December 7, 2021

Right so she could have said “his vocal support for these positions is notable because a substantial portion of his constituency disagrees with him on them” — The Cosmist Insurrection, Inc. ™ (@yungneocon) December 7, 2021

But she didn’t—she used a careless phrasing with icky connotations — The Cosmist Insurrection, Inc. ™ (@yungneocon) December 7, 2021

Is it really fair to call her phrasing “careless” when she chose her words carefully?

This kind of thing is why she's the worst of the Squad and the biggest and most pressing danger to the Jewish community. She's not a loose cannon. Her language is very practiced and with a highly specific focus – to turn the left against us. https://t.co/H6wEuYOmh0 — Ray Goldfield Stands With Jews Worldwide (@RayGoldfield) December 6, 2021

This was not a mistake on AOC’s part.

I feel like AOC basically just called Jews “you people.” https://t.co/IPs4WJZCRC — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) December 7, 2021

Ah the ole “those people” line, but for the Jewish community. https://t.co/5zMn3mu0vV — Joe Szymanski (@JosephSzymanski) December 7, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez just casually attacking Bowman's constituents instead of the lunatics at the DSA. https://t.co/6hAkjFNQcT — Seffi Kogen (@seffikogen) December 6, 2021

If “given the community that he’s in” were said about any other racial, ethnic, or religious group, we’d rightfully be calling the phrase out as a dog whistle. https://t.co/ufIGsq2Kou — Zack Brown (@ZackBrownDC) December 7, 2021

.@AOC on @JamaalBowmanNY: ‘He is a great guy, the few bad positions that he has are due to the Jews in his district.’ What a clear-cut, disgusting, antisemitic statement. https://t.co/oU1r6HoMgf — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 7, 2021

More Antisemitism out of @AOC. No one is surprised. https://t.co/VyLOUOP7rz — Hot Zionist Takes (@HotZionistTakes) December 6, 2021

“Given the community that he’s in.” Just in case you missed all the other statements and actions, it is clear that @AOC is an antisemite. https://t.co/oU1r6HoMgf — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 7, 2021

Translation: in other words, AOC is now on the anti-semitic bandwagon of blaming stuff "on the Jews."

She’s BEEN on that wagon, driving it. — Stacey E. Burke (@StaceyEBurke) December 7, 2021

And Pelosi won’t say a thing. https://t.co/RAPifsc2dg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 7, 2021

