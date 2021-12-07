It seems that freshman Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman has been stepping on some far-Left toes with his reluctance to publicly outright trash Israel:

Bowman represents a heavily Jewish district in New York and has voted accordingly, backing funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system and traveling to Israel in addition to praising J Street. For the Democratic Socialists of America, under whose banner Bowman launched his political career — knocking off a pro-Israel Democratic incumbent last year — it was three strikes and you’re out.

DSA’s working group on Palestine is now pushing for the broader organization to expel Bowman over Israel. On Thursday, DSA’s national political committee said it wouldn’t push Bowman out but chastised him and said it wouldn’t endorse his reelection absent certain conditions.

The first-term progressive declined to comment on the DSA’s proposed move but said “proper policy and political actions” must be taken “in order to ensure a two-state solution.” That includes diplomacy and meeting with both parties to the conflict, he said.

“It’s not just a talking point, it’s something that needs to get done. Because Palestinian rights and Palestinian humanity and Palestinians as a nation — it’s essential to the safety and security of everyone,” Bowman said in a brief interview.

For what it’s worth, fellow New York Dem Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks that Bowman is doing the best he can under the circumstances:

Jamaal Bowman’s doing a damn fine job when you consider the (((community))) he’s in.

So she’s not a complete moron, then. She at least knows how to blow a dog whistle.

Is it really fair to call her phrasing “careless” when she chose her words carefully?

This was not a mistake on AOC’s part.

She did.

Without question.

The entire time.

Nope.

