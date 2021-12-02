CNN recently suspended star anchor Chris Cuomo “pending further evaluation” of his role in helping his brother Andrew Cuomo navigate the steady stream of sexual harassment allegations.

But Fredo’s head may not be the only one that ends up rolling:

Source: @ChrisCuomo will not be the last to be suspended at @CNN. Cuomo's Staff (Producers, etc) are being investigated concerning their help with smearing @andrewcuomo's accusers. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) December 2, 2021

Consider us officially intrigued.

And the plot thickens https://t.co/Y5qGQTFSIz — Landon Mion (@landon_mion) December 2, 2021

CNN’s not really known for tackling the scourge of journalistic malpractice and questionable ethical behavior, so it would be a pretty big deal if members of Cuomo’s staff got caught up in this, too.

The walls are closing in. https://t.co/ZqkwmSFGnN — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 2, 2021

Are they?

Willing to bet that those behind the scenes will be more severely punished than Cuomo. https://t.co/29xy9xBAT9 — Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) December 2, 2021

That … is definitely not beyond the realm of possibility.

