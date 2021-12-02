CNN recently suspended star anchor Chris Cuomo “pending further evaluation” of his role in helping his brother Andrew Cuomo navigate the steady stream of sexual harassment allegations.

But Fredo’s head may not be the only one that ends up rolling:

Consider us officially intrigued.

CNN’s not really known for tackling the scourge of journalistic malpractice and questionable ethical behavior, so it would be a pretty big deal if members of Cuomo’s staff got caught up in this, too.

Are they?

 

That … is definitely not beyond the realm of possibility.

