Joe Biden’s been around for a lotta years, so he’s got a lotta war stories.

Emphasis on “stories”:

Biden says he went to Israel during the Six Day War to act as a liaison. He’s lying. That never happened. Totally normal. pic.twitter.com/rqLysviI4U — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 2, 2021

A lie? Well, that’s definitely totally normal for Joe Biden.

He was a teenaged civil rights activist: https://t.co/CzkpTui5bl — Rex Ratio (@vermontaigne) December 2, 2021

Oof.

maybe we should fire up that ol’ presidential fact-checker that was shuttered after biden's inauguration. https://t.co/VCZsYYUDkT — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 2, 2021

Probably a good idea. There’s plenty of material to work with.

During the Six Day War, Biden was a 25 year-old in his second year of law school, where he'd already plagiarized a law review article. https://t.co/b7HNqhcYZf — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 2, 2021

Golda Meir wasn’t PM during the Six Day War. https://t.co/Tk5bLFnkrz pic.twitter.com/su018P0qrz — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 2, 2021

Biden was 25 in 1967 and Golda Meir wasn't prime minister until 1969. https://t.co/tQj9sYbtsL — John Locke (@jlocke613) December 2, 2021

Also of note, Biden became Senator in 1973 and Golda Meir was prime minister until June 1974. So maybe she was very close to and asked for advice from the Junior Senator from Delaware in that year and a half… or this is more than just Biden getting wars mixed up. — John Locke (@jlocke613) December 2, 2021

1. Joe Biden was in law school during the Six Day War 2. Golda Meir was not Prime Minister of Israel during the Six Day War 3. Golda Meir was not in government during the Six Day War 4. Joe Biden and Golda Meir overlapped in their careers for just 18 months. 1/2 https://t.co/OlkIijXQzS — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) December 2, 2021

Oh, and apparently the trip Biden is referring to was the summer BEFORE the Yom Kippur war where he reassured Golda Meir that Egyptians wouldn't declare war (they did in October).https://t.co/c4Plihte3g — John Locke (@jlocke613) December 2, 2021

5. According to prior accounts, backed by documents, Biden met with Meir over a month prior to the Yom Kippur War, during which he questioned and complained about Israel keeping territory during the Six Day War and called on them to unilaterally withdraw from territory. 2/2 — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) December 2, 2021

Uh-oh, Joe. Looks like you’ve got some ‘splaining to do.

Or maybe not. The Guild of MSM Fact Checkers usually lets this sort of thing slide if exposing it would hurt a Democrat.

Cc: @GlennKesslerWP and @ddale8 if you guys want to rip off the 2 minutes of research that you can't be bothered to do — John Locke (@jlocke613) December 2, 2021

Narrator: They can’t be bothered. We’ll bother them, but they reeeeeeally don’t want to deal with this.

Fortunately there are others who are willing to put in the work.

The rumor was true:

As promised, @bonchieredstate fact checks Biden's latest whopper, because if we had to wait on MSM "fact-checkers" to do so, it might be a while if ever –>> https://t.co/S9osyqtHRR — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) December 2, 2021

Thank you, Bonchie. Because we’re sure as hell not gonna get any believable explanation from the White House.

Psaki later today:

“What he meant was…” https://t.co/au2c0J7Aki — Deer Season Gorilla (@GomesBolt) December 2, 2021

