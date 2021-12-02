Glenn Greenwald is struck by the usual suspects’ conspicuous lack of outrage over Joe Biden embracing ‘Nazi-like and Hitleresque’ immigration policies

In case you missed it, the Biden administration has done a rather horrendous job of addressing the border crisis. In fact, they’ve exacerbated it. Quite a bit.

So they now find themselves in the awkward position of having to consider that maybe the Trump administration was onto something:

SCOOP: U.S. and Mexico reach deal to restart Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ program along border. Announcement planned for tomorrow, with implementation likely next week. https://t.co/5wDnFeY6cz with @ksieff — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) December 2, 2021

Interesting.

So interesting that it got independent leftist journalist Glenn Greenwald to thinking about how past coverage of the border crisis felt significantly different from the coverage we’ve seen since Joe Biden was sworn into office:

Having lived through the Bush-to-Obama handoff, 2 things were obvious once Biden won: 1) He would continue most of Trump's immigration policies that were branded Nazi-like and Hitler-esque; and 2) The people most flamboyantly emoting about its horrors would stop mentioning it. https://t.co/PZI4ue205N — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 2, 2021

And both predictions came true in a big way, didn’t they?

For instance, we have not been treated to any of this throughout 2021 even though the situation at the border has been utterly horrific for migrants and other asylum seekers:https://t.co/f2NWeIyIIT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 2, 2021

Remember when Rachel Maddow heard that kids were being kept in shelters at the border during the Trump Admin? Good thing she doesn’t pay attention to the border situation now. She might die of a broken heart. pic.twitter.com/4dGv2UB5M1 — Maze (@mazemoore) November 25, 2021

Where are Rachel Maddow and her tears when you need ’em? Surely her tear ducts haven’t completely shriveled up just yet …

And what about AOC? ‘Member her? Glenn ‘members:

Nor, of course, have we been gifted with the 2021 sequel to this award-winning drama in a parking lot. pic.twitter.com/iSJWT4t7Cl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 2, 2021

C’mon, AOC. We know you’ve got it in you! Dig deep!

And there are so many more where those came from.

The reason I quickly built a large readership when I began writing about politics in 2005 was so many Dems loved my work denouncing the civil liberties abuses of Bush/Cheney. When Obama won and continued or expanded them, I looked around and thought: hey, where did you all go?? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 2, 2021

Turns out they were just taking an eight-year sabbatical. It would’ve been longer but that damn Orange Man got in the way. Now that Biden’s back, though, they can relax again. Catch up on sleep.

Must be nice.