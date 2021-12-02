Once more, for the people in the back. Looking at you, David Frum.

Drawing comparisons between most current events and Nazi-era Germany is intellectually lazy and genuinely offensive.

In response to the admittedly incredibly disturbing news that Germany will be clamping down on the unvaccinated:

Germany to impose restrictions on unvaccinated to break COVID surge https://t.co/aHxq4hC26t pic.twitter.com/FrekY6hwhA — Reuters (@Reuters) December 2, 2021

David Frum went looking for some silver linings and managed to find them:

Unvaccinated may continue to shop-in-person at grocery stores, pharmacies, bakeries, and for other necessities. But other places of business will exclude people who intentionally expose workers and other shoppers to unnecessary, preventable, and potentially lethal risks https://t.co/q4uzSOsbX7 — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 2, 2021

Let’s stop there for a second.

Wait. Does Frum not know that vaccinated people can spread COVID? Because he talks like someone who is unaware that the vaccinated can also "expose workers and other shoppers" to "lethal risks." He sounds like a propagandist. https://t.co/bvcNFuds79 — RBe (@RBPundit) December 2, 2021

He sounds like an insane person, is what he sounds like.

To wit:

It's exactly like the Nazi era, only this time it's the dangerous people who are being told to stay home until they stop threatening everybody else. — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 2, 2021

First of all:

The unvaccinated need to stay home and stop threatining *checks notes*…vaccinated people?#JustLikeNaziGermany https://t.co/EhPjbrolQG — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 2, 2021

What is "dangerous" about a healthy person who is not ill or infectious? I'll wait. — NerdGirl2021 (@NerdGirl2021) December 2, 2021

unvaccinated doesn't mean infected

vaccinated doesn't mean uninfected you catch covid from the infected all the anger directed to the unvaccinated is misguided nonsense, aimed entirely at dividing people and pitting them against each other no good comes from it — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) December 2, 2021

And second of all, if we didn’t know any better, we might think that David Frum is drawing a favorable comparison between Nazi Germany and draconian measures against the unvaccinated. That’s certainly what it sounds like. Are you picking up on that, too?

This time Germany is on the right side of smart. https://t.co/r52B2CQmAI — 🎙️Halli Casser-Jayne.com Podcast America (@HalliShowQuotes) December 2, 2021

What the hell. No, seriously, what the hell.

Oh…oh dear, David… — Big Matt (@liveonessports) December 2, 2021

David Frum’s been off the rails for a long time now, but this is just … we just can’t with this.

Dehumanizing a portion of the pop by calling them “dangerous” to justify incarceration is totally different. 🤡 https://t.co/YclT4xAbOF — Duck Hook🏌️‍♂️ (@hooked4iron) December 2, 2021

But… The Nazis thought Jews were "dangerous people who are being told to stay (in their ghettos) until they stop threatening everybody else." https://t.co/nUOoEEt71F — RBe (@RBPundit) December 2, 2021

That's exactly what the Nazis said about the jews. https://t.co/tL96hRMQ7v — David (@_ALibertyWizard) December 2, 2021

Forget it; he’s rolling.

Riiiiiight over the edge of the cliff.

Frightening illiteracy. https://t.co/Mf5eXGOWEY — The Hope Of Audacity (@GHBrady_28) December 2, 2021

"Hitler was right but he lived in the wrong era" https://t.co/ReXm2dLt2L — LW (@kasilpaw) December 2, 2021

Never forget @davidfrum came out as pro National Socialism https://t.co/Us6rXJYFTV — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) December 2, 2021

The weirdest of flexes. Truly.

We found it. The worst verified tweet. https://t.co/JopD0GSHBa — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) December 2, 2021

Maybe stop tweeting today. https://t.co/RjwzxIbyK1 — Epistemic Trespasser (@colonial_bot) December 2, 2021

And tomorrow. And forever.

