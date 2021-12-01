Omicron is officially stateside.

And it looks like it snuck in via California:

We’re glad that the patient didn’t experience severe symptoms.

But we can’t help but wonder how something like this could’ve happened. In California, of all places!

Surely they meant Florida. Why would Ron DeSantis do this?

He’s so sneaky, that guy.

On the table? Hell, it should be the freakin’ centerpiece.

Can never be too careful.

Oh well. The good thing is that Joe Biden thought to enact a travel ban!

