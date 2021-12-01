Omicron is officially stateside.

And it looks like it snuck in via California:

NEWS — the CDC has identified first case of Omicron in the US in California, per a source. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 1, 2021

JUST IN: Dr. Fauci confirms first COVID-19 case involving #Omicron variant has been detected in the United States. It involved a traveler returning from South Africa to California. — Nikole Killion (@NikolenDC) December 1, 2021

BREAKING: The CDC confirms the first case of Omicron in the US was identified in San Francisco. The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22. They were fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) December 1, 2021

We’re glad that the patient didn’t experience severe symptoms.

But we can’t help but wonder how something like this could’ve happened. In California, of all places!

Amazing that this happened despite California’s covid-mitigation tactics #FollowTheScience https://t.co/UiQ1dSBqba — Bobson Dugnutt (@dugnuttbobson3) December 1, 2021

Can't be true. Am constantly told this is prevented by Gavin Newsom's awesome mandates and policies. Don't they mean Florida? https://t.co/vP1l08G0gv — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 1, 2021

Surely they meant Florida. Why would Ron DeSantis do this?

Thanks a lot Governor Desantis! https://t.co/7dKm3FdSH5 — Oumuamua (@Oumuamua_1) December 1, 2021

He’s so sneaky, that guy.

Ban all travel from California immediately. Also the nuclear option has to be on the table. https://t.co/OFgHTQTTdx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 1, 2021

On the table? Hell, it should be the freakin’ centerpiece.

Can never be too careful.

California is always infected with something, so 🤷‍♀️ — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 1, 2021

Oh well. The good thing is that Joe Biden thought to enact a travel ban!

We knew it was already here but Biden went ahead with his racist Black ban anyways Amazing https://t.co/wCQ8X90JZq — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) December 1, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video