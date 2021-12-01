Now that CNN has suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely “pending further evaluation,” surely Mr. Reliable Sources Brian Stelter is ready to address the scandal head-on, right? No need to pussyfoot around this thing anymore, right?

Of course not, you sillies! He’s going to avoid it for as long as he possibly can:

Remember the sense of shock when Trump admitted he was Covid positive and then was rushed to Walter Reed 18 hours later? Patients don't usually go downhill that fast. Well, on the Meadows timeline, his hospitalization (six days later) makes a lot more sense. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 1, 2021

If I recall this is what @jaketapper said at the time. That he may have been positive days earlier because of the timeline of symptoms/severity. — ~ esperanza ~ (@TeachEsp) December 1, 2021

Absolutely — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 1, 2021

Is Donald Trump’s personal COVID19 timeline really more important than yet another massive and consequential media scandal at your network, Brian?

Infuriating how so many enabled this monster https://t.co/sEm21ehjOh — linda drogin (@LindaDrogin) December 1, 2021

How about all the people who enabled Andrew Cuomo? Like CNN anchor Chris Cuomo? And what is Stelter doing if not enabling both Cuomos by refusing to condemn Chris Cuomo’s blatant and gross violation of media ethics?

No idea what the point of mentioning Trump here is, but I’m assuming all CNN employees have been trained to throw his name in randomly. Such as: “Yeah, & give me a large fry, that’s probably what Trump would order.” https://t.co/V2ZRMbSiR2 — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) December 1, 2021

Hey Brian. Trump is not your shield. https://t.co/MehEa1rzML — John (@John7Istheman) December 1, 2021

Nothing — not even go-to bogeyman Donald Trump — can shield CNN from the mess they’re in right now.

This is a great point, sir. Any thoughts on the Cuomo family? https://t.co/o53se6D5uF — Mobin Child (@mobin_child) December 1, 2021

🥔 has found his distraction from the Cuomo/CNN scandal. https://t.co/dyCZdu97bE — Marlies “1833” Koekkler (@koekkler) December 1, 2021

They're going to try and tweet through Cuomo and memory hole it A huge media story and it implicates more than just Cuomo as a member of the media colluding with politicians https://t.co/TVxxEksM5A — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) December 1, 2021

Yep.

And Stelter will just sit there and pretend that he and CNN are solidly stunning and brave.

Who's gonna write the first "CNN's suspension of Cuomo shows that establishment media holds itself accountable and therefore deserves trust" take? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 1, 2021

Obviously.

