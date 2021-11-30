Well, Parag Agrawal has been Twitter’s CEO for just about 24 hours now, and he’s already shaking things up!

Let’s have a look at one of the ways our Twitter experience will improve under his watchful eye:

That’s right, guys!

There it is, in black and white, crystal-clear. Twitter just wants to respect their users’ right to privacy. Surely we can all get behind that, right?

Private, of course. Leave Hunter Biden aloooooone!

You know, now that we think about it, we can’t help but wonder if some private individuals might wind up being more equal than others.

It could certainly make Project Veritas’ life more difficult.

Does this answer your questions? Here’s what Twitter has to say (emphasis ours):

When we are notified by individuals depicted, or by an authorized representative, that they did not consent to having their private image or video shared, we will remove it. This policy is not applicable to media featuring public figures or individuals when media and accompanying Tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse.

We recognize that there are instances where account holders may share images or videos of private individuals in an effort to help someone involved in a crisis situation, such as in the aftermath of a violent event, or as part of a newsworthy event due to public interest value, and this might outweigh the safety risks to a person.

We will always try to assess the context in which the content is shared and, in such cases, we may allow the images or videos to remain on the service. For instance, we would take into consideration whether the image is publicly available and/or is being covered by mainstream/traditional media (newspapers, TV channels, online news sites), or if a particular image and the accompanying tweet text adds value to the public discourse, is being shared in public interest, or is relevant to the community.

What determines whether media featuring private individuals are in the public interest or add value to public discourse? Is there a rulebook somewhere? A checklist?

Or is it just based on Twitter content monitors’ moods at that particular moment?

Maybe we’re just getting ahead of ourselves, or maybe there’s reason to be concerned about how the rules will be enforced, based on the decidedly arbitrary manner in which other Twitter rules seem to be enforced.

Don’t be surprised if that’s how this ends up playing out.

