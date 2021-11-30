We’re going to preface this by emphasizing that we do not believe that all liberals are race extremists. But next time someone tries to tell you that anti-racism is not inherently racist, as Dr. Ibram X. Kendi would contend:

Show them this:

Wow.

Maybe, just maybe, anti-racists aren’t actually against racism at all.

For the record:

Do they not want to talk about this in a public forum?

