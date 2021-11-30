We’re going to preface this by emphasizing that we do not believe that all liberals are race extremists. But next time someone tries to tell you that anti-racism is not inherently racist, as Dr. Ibram X. Kendi would contend:

“Anti-racism is anti-white” is the old and explosive mantra of avowed White supremacists. I document how it has been their organizing vehicle, fueling backlashes, fueling delusions that antiracism is the new racism. 1/7 My latest @TheAtlantic.https://t.co/8UbYh6Fh9H — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) November 30, 2021

Show them this:

Holy shit they aren’t even trying to hide their racism. This is psychotic pic.twitter.com/sF6BXunFDT — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 30, 2021

Wow.

ICYMI: this was the name of the twitter space pic.twitter.com/cETOt77yeq — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 30, 2021

Maybe, just maybe, anti-racists aren’t actually against racism at all.

For the record:

The host also deleted her account — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 30, 2021

Do they not want to talk about this in a public forum?

I like this being out in the open. More people should hear this. https://t.co/dv3BVsPbqd — WALTER🎄 (@WADE1138) November 30, 2021

I am absolutely in favor of free speech even with the “spaces” like this recent one. I want to know about these conversations.

I want to know how hatred manifests & expresses itself.

Most importantly, I want it to be free so I can openly engage w it & fight against it. — Suzy Maccabee (@suzylebo) November 30, 2021

