We’re going to preface this by emphasizing that we do not believe that all liberals are race extremists. But next time someone tries to tell you that anti-racism is not inherently racist, as Dr. Ibram X. Kendi would contend:
“Anti-racism is anti-white” is the old and explosive mantra of avowed White supremacists. I document how it has been their organizing vehicle, fueling backlashes, fueling delusions that antiracism is the new racism. 1/7
Show them this:
Holy shit they aren’t even trying to hide their racism. This is psychotic pic.twitter.com/sF6BXunFDT
Wow.
ICYMI: this was the name of the twitter space pic.twitter.com/cETOt77yeq
Maybe, just maybe, anti-racists aren’t actually against racism at all.
For the record:
Account deleted https://t.co/DG3dhBDIx0 pic.twitter.com/Cd9AufwHFO
The host also deleted her account
Do they not want to talk about this in a public forum?
I like this being out in the open. More people should hear this. https://t.co/dv3BVsPbqd
I am absolutely in favor of free speech even with the “spaces” like this recent one. I want to know about these conversations.
I want to know how hatred manifests & expresses itself.
Most importantly, I want it to be free so I can openly engage w it & fight against it.
