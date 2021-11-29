David Frum recently wrote a piece for the Atlantic in which he reveals that the Russia collusion hoax was, in fact, not a hoax at all:

Just trust him on this, OK?

Unless you’re Drew Holden. Holden doesn’t trust Frum, and we’ve got to say, after reading Holden’s dissection of Frum’s piece, we think Holden may be onto something:

Grab a snack and get comfortable. You’re in for a fun ride:

