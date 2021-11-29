On one side, we’ve got Enes Kanter, who is becoming a U.S. citizen today and legally changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom. At great risk to his career — and possibly his personal safety — Kanter has stood up and repeatedly denounced the Chinese government’s litany of human rights violations.

And on the other side, we’ve got Disney, who — as an entire company — doesn’t have the backbone to do anything more than bend over for the ChiComs:

Kudos to Disney for being so flexible. It’s not just anyone who can grab their ankles with their own arms.

More from the Hollywood Reporter:

The 16th season of the iconic Fox animated show jumps from episode 11 to 13 when viewers in the city browse the flagship Disney streaming service. The missing episode 12, first broadcast in 2005, happens to be the one where Homer takes his family to China, where they visit Tiananmen Square and come across a placard that reads: “On this site, in 1989, nothing happened.”

It appears the episode has suffered precisely the kind of the censorship it was written to ridicule.

The censorship of such content would come as no surprise in Mainland China, where any mention of the 1989 massacre of pro-democracy student protestors has been scrubbed clean of public discourse for decades. But the apparent voluntary removal of the episode in Hong Kong — especially when done by a major U.S. media company — is a relatively new feature of civic life there.

A feature that Disney is more than willing to engage in and facilitate.

Trending

An American company is shamelessly indulging an authoritarian regime’s desires. Indulging everything this country supposedly stands against.

It’s mind-boggling and nothing short of utterly infuriating.

That’s what makes it especially mind-boggling and infuriating: given what we’ve seen from Disney, we’d only be genuinely shocked to learn that they were actually standing up to China for a change.

“South Park” was right.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BeijingcensorshipChinaDisneyHong Kongthe simpsonstiananmen squareTiananmen Square massacre

Recommended Twitchy Video